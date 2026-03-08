Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: american dad

American Dad! Season 20 Ep. 3 Preview: Stan Tries "Powering Through"

Stan won't let being sick slow him down in tonight's episode of FOX's American Dad! Here's a preview for Season 20 Ep. 3: "Powering Through."

Article Summary American Dad Season 20 Episode 3 sees Stan refusing to let sickness slow him down, no matter the cost.

Get a first look at "Powering Through" with official preview details straight from FOX.

Early episode 4 preview teases Stan’s attempt at reality TV and a bizarre twist for Klaus.

New image galleries and details for episodes 3 and 4 of American Dad Season 20.

Welcome back to our weekly preview for the Season 20 return of Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker, and Matt Weitzman's American Dad! to FOX. Tonight, Stan is going to prove that being sick won't slow him down – no matter who has to die in the process. Along with an official overview and image gallery for S20E03: "Powering Through," we also have an early look at the overview and images for S20E04: "Camera Stan."

American Dad Season 20: S20E03 & S20E04 Previews

American Dad! Season 20 Episode 3: "Powering Through" – Stan is determined to prove that there's no illness he can't power through, even if it ends up killing him… and everyone else.

American Dad! Season 20 Episode 4: "Camera Stan" – Stan thinks he has what it takes to thrive on reality TV; Klaus gets himself a Klaus.

FOX's American Dad! centers on super-patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life, where Stan's blissfully unaware wife, Francine (Wendy Schaal), has an unfaltering loyalty that makes her blind to his unabashed arrogance. His left-wing activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), however, doesn't let him off so easily and knows just how to push her father's buttons, unlike her dopey, well-intentioned husband Jeff (Jeff Fischer), who doesn't know much of anything. Son Steve (Scott Grimes) is a geeky yet confident kid who spends his time playing video games and obsessing about the opposite sex. The Smith cabinet is rounded out by two rather unconventional members: Roger (MacFarlane), a sassy, sarcastic, and routinely inappropriate space alien, and Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier.

The animated comedy from 20th Television Animation was created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker, and Matt Weitzman, and is executive-produced by co-showrunner Brian Boyle, along with MacFarlane and Weitzman.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!