Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: american dad

American Dad! Season 20: Get an Early Look at S20E02: "The Flume Room"

Check out an early look at the second episode of FOX's American Dad! Season 20, with S20E02: "The Flume Room" hitting on March 1st.

Article Summary Get an early look at American Dad! Season 20, Episode 2: "The Flume Room," airing March 1st on FOX.

Francine's obsession with flume rides creates chaos while Stan struggles to understand her passion.

Dive into the Season 20 premiere, "Aw Rats, A Pool Party," featuring some surprise pool drama.

FOX renews American Dad! for four more seasons, cementing its place among a lineup of iconic animated comedies.

With only a week to go until the return of Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker, and Matt Weitzman's American Dad! to FOX, we've got a look at what's ahead with the second episode of Season 20. In S20E02: "The Flume Room," Francine's got a thing for flumes that Stan's having a hard time jumping on board with. In addition, we have a look at the Season 20 opener, S20E01: "Aw Rats, A Pool Party," with overviews and image galleries for both. We've also included a look back at the Jenny McCarthy-hosted FOX Winter Preview special (with "Animation Domination" previews kicking in at around the 16:40 mark below) that offered additional looks at what's to come.

American Dad S20E01: "Aw Rats, A Pool Party" & E02: "The Flume Room"

American Dad! Season 20 Episode 1: "Aw Rats, A Pool Party" – The Smiths are having a pool party! Everyone is coming, including Francine's sister and Steve's ex! Wait, is that a dead rat in the pool?

American Dad! Season 20 Episode 2: "The Flume Room" – Stan struggles to appreciate Francine's niche interest in flume rides.

Last year, the news dropped that FOX gave the green light for four more seasons of The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers. In addition, it was announced that American Dad! was officially returning to the network with a four-season deal of its own, following its run on Warner Bros. Discovery's TBS (though past seasons will still air through 2030). "This new deal celebrates the eternal popularity of these iconic comedies, as well as the enduring, prolific relationship we continue to enjoy with our friends at 20th Television Animation and the brilliant creators – that goes double for Seth this time around — and incredible voices behind these contemporary classics," said Michael Thorn, president of Fox Television Network.

"The longevity of this agreement reaffirms our commitment to the successful partnership we've built with the incredible team at Disney," added Rob Wade, CEO of Fox Entertainment. "This collaboration has and will continue to generate meaningful long-term value and strategically build audiences from Fox to Hulu to fans worldwide." Marci Proietto, head of 20th Television Animation, shared, "This historic four-season order from our longtime partners at Fox is truly monumental for these iconic animated series. We are so proud that these legendary shows will continue for hundreds of more episodes, allowing new and longstanding fans to watch, rewatch, and experience more of 'The Simpsons, Family Guy,' 'American Dad' and 'Bob's Burgers' for years to come."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!