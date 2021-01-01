With Wednesday (Ian McShane) and World (Crispin Glover, Dominique Jackson, Danny Trejo) looking to ignite the next round in the war between the old and new gods when the third season of STARZ's American Gods premieres on Sunday, January 10, 2021, we know one person who would rather sit this one out: Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle). As far as he's concerned, he's now "Mike Ainsel" and Lakeside is looking like the perfect place to start over (uh-oh). But as readers of the author and EP Neil Gaiman's famed novel know all too well, Shadow doesn't have much of a choice over being a god, but choosing the kind of god he wants to be will take him on a spiritual journey with the gods of his Black ancestors, the Orishas. Now, viewers are getting a chance to meet the Orishas in the following teaser released this week.

Among those you are about to meet are Herizen Guardiola's (The Get Down) Oshun, the Yoruban goddess of love, purity, and fertility who uplifted and empowered the enslaved people who built America. Viewers also hear once again from Wale's (American Honey, Godfather of Harlem) Chango- armed with two axes, an electrifying charisma, selfless passion, and warrior spirit, he holds the potential to guide Shadow to his true place within the world of gods.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Gods US (@americangodsus)

In the following clip, Bruce Langley aka Tech Boy takes a minute to let viewers know his one-word description of the third season- which we're still not sure quite fits the spirit of the "one-word description" game, but who are we to judge?. Well leave that up to you for after you're done checking out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Gods US (@americangodsus)

Speaking of Lakeside… in the following clip from the season-opener "A Winter's Tale" (directed by Jon Amiel and teleplay by David Paul Francis), Shadow Moon is heading off to Lakeside- but the now-"Mike Ainsel" is going to learn pretty quickly that he can run but he really can't hide from the gods- or his destiny. Not when a certain leader of the old gods has a "Trick" or two up his sleeve:

Here's a look back at the official trailer for the third season of American Gods, with the series set to return to STARZ on Sunday, January 10, 2021 (maybe earlier?):

"American Gods" is the epic story of an inevitable war building between the Old Gods of mythology and our New Gods of technology. Whittle stars as ex-con Shadow Moon, a man pulled into the service of the mysterious Mr. Wednesday, played by Ian McShane ("Deadwood", John Wick) — only to discover that not only is his charismatic but un-trustable boss actually the Norse All-Father god Odin, he's also…Shadow's father. In Season Three, Shadow angrily pushes this apparent destiny away and settles in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin — to make his own path, guided by the gods of his Black ancestors, the Orishas. But he'll soon discover that this town's still waters run deep, and dark, and bloody, and that you don't get to simply reject being a god. The only choice — and a choice you have to make — is what kind of god you're going to be.

STARZ'S American Gods stars Ricky Whittle (The 100, Austenland) as 'Shadow Moon,' Ian McShane (Deadwood, Ray Donovan) as Mr. Wednesday, Emily Browning (Sucker Punch, The Affair) as Laura Moon, Yetide Badaki (Aquarius, This Is Us) as Bilquis, Bruce Langley (Deadly Waters) as Tech Boy, Omid Abtahi (The Mandalorian, Damien) as Salim, Ashley Reyes (Night Has Settled) as Cordelia, Crispin Glover (Back to the Future) as World, Demore Barnes (12 Monkeys, Waco) as Mr. Ibis, Devery Jacobs (Cardinal, The Order) as Sam Black Crow, and Blythe Danner (Huff, Will & Grace) as Demeter.

The series also stars Marilyn Manson (Salem, Sons of Anarchy) as Johan Wengren, Julia Sweeney (Shrill, Saturday Night Live) as Hinzelmann, Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones, InHumans) as Liam Doyle, Danny Trejo (Machete) as World, Peter Stormare (Fargo, Prison Break) as Czernobog, Denis O'Hare (True Blood, Dallas Buyers Club) as Tyr, Lela Loren (Power, Altered Carbon) as Marguerite Olsen, Dominique Jackson (Pose) as World, Wale (American Honey, Godfather of Harlem) as Chango, Herizen Guardiola (The Get Down) as Oshun, and Eric Johnson (The Girlfriend Experience, Vikings) as Chad Mulligan.

Produced by Fremantle with Executive Producer Charles H. Eglee serving as Showrunner, alongside Executive Producers Neil Gaiman, Anne Kenney, Damian Kindler, David Paul Francis, Mark Tinker, Ian McShane, Craig Cegielski, and Stefanie Berk, American Gods returns for its third season on Sunday, January 10, 2021, to STARZ.