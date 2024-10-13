Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: american horror stories, ryan murphy

American Horror Stories Rolls Out "Leprechaun" Opening Intro (VIDEO)

Hitting Hulu on October 15, here's the opening intro for Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Stories Season 3: "Leprechaun."

This week, Hulu's "Huluween" and Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk team up to unleash the third season of American Horror Stories upon our Halloween seasons. The horror anthology's lineup includes Michael Imperioli, Henry Winkler, Dyllón Burnside, Debby Ryan, Jeff Hiller, Jessica Barden, Angel Bismark Curiel, Guy Burnet, Victor Garber, June Squibb, and many others. As for what we can expect, we know that the holiday event will consist of five horrific chapters: "Backrooms," "Clone," "X," "Leprechaun," and "The Thing Under the Bed." Following up on a look at "Backrooms," "Clone," and "X," FX Networks released the intro credits for "Leprechaun."

Here's a look back at the opening intro to "Backrooms," "Clone," "X," and "Leprechaun," which were released over the past few days, followed by three previously-released recent looks at the horror anthology series (and make sure to check out the official trailer at the top of the article):

Ryan Murphy's Non-American Horror Stories/Story Horror Series

FX's Grotesquerie revolves around a series of heinous crimes that have unsettled a small community. Detective Lois Tryon (Niecy Nash-Betts) feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone—or something—is taunting her. At home, Lois grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care, and her own inner demons. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond), a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian. Sister Megan, with her own difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good. Lois, on the other hand, fears the world is succumbing to evil. As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers.

The 10-episode season stars Emmy Award-winner Niecy Nash-Betts as Detective Lois Tryon, Emmy Award-winner Courtney B. Vance as Marshall Tryon, Emmy Award-nominee Lesley Manville as Nurse Redd, Tony Award-nominee Micaela Diamond as Sister Megan, Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Father Charlie, Raven Goodwin as Merritt Tryon, and Travis Kelce as Ed "Eddie" Lachlan.

"I don't know what's started. I can't put my finger on it. But it's different now. There's been a shift. It's like something's opening up in the world. A kind of hole to the center of nothingness. What I saw today, they sent shrinks for everyone who worked this crime scene. You say, 'Well, hon, evil has always existed.' And cite some statistic about how the world's getting better, less murder, more help, less global horror, never been a better time to be alive…" Nash-Betts says in the voiceover. "Come back. It's not getting better. And I keep needing to hear your answers because something's happening around us, and nobody sees but me," the voiceover concludes with a great cliffhanger. Here's a look back at the teaser released by Murphy Productions & FX Networks for Grotesquerie that caught everyone off-guard:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!