Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: harry potter

Harry Potter Series Previewed in New HBO Max "Coming Soon" Trailer

HBO Max included another look at Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in a new "Coming Soon" trailer that was released earlier today.

Article Summary HBO Max’s new “Coming Soon” trailer offers another preview of the Harry Potter TV series adaptation.

The footage spotlights Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone ahead of the series’ planned Christmas debut.

The Harry Potter reboot teases Hogwarts, magic, and the central adventure waiting for Harry on his 11th birthday.

Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod’s HBO Max Harry Potter series continues revealing key early details.

Along with looks at Lanterns, The Gilded Age, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, and other upcoming shows, HBO Max released a new "Coming Soon" trailer that included some looks at what showrunner/EP Francesca Gardiner and director/EP Mark Mylod's Dominic McLaughlin (Harry Potter), Arabella Stanton (Hermione Granger), and Alastair Stout (Ron Weasley)-starring Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone series has to offer. You can check out the newest look at the adaptation below, followed by a look back at what else we've learned about Christmas Season-debuting series.

There is nothing special about Harry Potter – at least that's what his Aunt Petunia always says. On his 11th birthday, a letter of admittance to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry opens up a hidden world for Harry: one of fun, friendship, and magic. But with this new adventure comes great risk as Harry is forced to face a dangerous enemy from his past. Now, here's a look at HBO Max's "Coming Soon" trailer that was released earlier today:

Also joining McLaughlin, Stanton, and Stout are Paapa Essiedu as Prof. Severus Snape John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, and Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge.

In addition, we have Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander, Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley, Warwick Davis as Professor Filius Flitwick, Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, William Nash as Gregory Goyle, Sirine Saba as Professor Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Professor Cuthbert Binns, and Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey.

Gryffindor: Eire Farrell (Katie Bell), Asha Soetan (Angelina Johnson), Orson Matthews (Oliver Wood), Serrana Su-Ling Bliss (Alicia Spinnet), and Ethan Smith (Lee Jordan).

Hufflepuff: India Moon (Hannah Abbott), Jazmyn Lewin (Susan Bones), Cian Eagle-Service (Ernie Macmillan), and James Trevelyan Buckle (Justin Finch-Fletchley).

Ravenclaw: Aaron Zhao (Terry Boot), Eve Walls (Lisa Turpin), Scarlett Archer (Penelope Clearwater), and Anjula Murali (Padma Patil).

Slytherin: Eddison Burch (Miles Bletchley), James Dowell (Lucian Bole), Oliver Croft (Marcus Flint), Dylan Heath (Adrian Pucey), Henry Medhurst (Peregrine Derrick), Cornelius Brandreth (Terence Higgs), Laila Barwick (Pansy Parkinson), and D'angelou Osei-Kissiedu (Graham Montague).

The series is written and executive-produced by showrunner Francesca Gardiner (Succession, His Dark Materials, Killing Eve). Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by the creator of "Harry Potter," Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

On the production side, we have a lineup of department heads that includes Adriano Goldman (Director of Photography), Cate Hall (Hair and Makeup Designer), Paul Herbert (Stunt Coordinator), Mark Holt (SFX Supervisor), Mara LePere-Schloop (Production Designer), Naomi Moore (Set Decorator), John Nolan (Creature Effects Design Supervisor), Alexis Wajsbrot (VFX Supervisor), Dom Sidoli (VFX Producer), and Holly Waddington (Costume Designer). Hans Zimmer and Bleeding Fingers are composing the score.

When production on "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" begins this fall (with writer Jon Brown upped to co-showrunner), it will do so without Gracie Cochrane, aka Ginny Weasley. Due to "unforeseen circumstances," the actress has stepped away from the role ahead of the second season.

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