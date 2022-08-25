American Horror Stories S02E06 "Facelift" Trailer: The Price of Beauty

If you're like us, then you know that there's a new episode of Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Stories Installment 2 currently streaming. Unfortunately, you might not get to it until tonight or the weekend. To help tide you over, we have a look at the promo for Episode 6, "Facelift" (directed by Marcus Stokes and written by Manny Coto). Starring Judith Light, Rebecca Dayan, Britt Lower, Todd Waring, and Cornelia Guest, the episode focuses on a woman willing to do the unthinkable to turn back the hands of time.

So pull your feet up onto the couch and under your blanket as you check out the trailer for Hulu's American Horror Stories Installment 2 Episode 6 "Facelift":

And just in case you missed it, here's a look back at the cast reveal teaser for this week's chapter:

Do you have an appointment with us? Better get in line. Episode 6 of FX's American Horror Stories is streaming TOMORROW only on @hulu. #AHStories pic.twitter.com/exWEie9wQ6 — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) August 24, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back to last week's episode as "Bloody Mary" is summoned by the girls:

And speaking of the fall-returning American Horror Story, sources speaking with Deadline Hollywood last week, as well as updates from those reporting from the show's NYC filming locations, revealed that AHS veterans Zachary Quinto, Billie Lourd, and Patti LuPone will be part of the 11th season's cast. In addition, Isaac Powell, Sandra Bernhard, Charlie Carver, and Joe Mantello have also joined the cast. "'American Horror Story' Season 11 will not be another 'Double Feature,'" FX Networks head John Landgraf confirmed back in March, where he also dropped a tease or two. "What I can tell you is that the concept for Season 11 is one story. It actually takes place in different timelines, but it's one subject, one story, with a beginning, middle, and an end, like many of the prior stories." That said, Landgraf admitted that he liked the "two mini-season" format that Double Feature went with. "I think it really was good. I liked the two shorter stories format. But I actually really like this idea too. I think it's really cool," the FX Networks chairman explained.