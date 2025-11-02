Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: ahs, American Horror Story

American Horror Story: Angela Bassett Talks AHS Return, Ariana Grande

Angela Bassett on returning for American Horror Story Season 13, making it work with 9-1-1 filming, and Ariana Grande joining the cast.

Fans of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story got a big treat on Halloween with the news dropping that Season 13 would be haunting screens for the Halloween 2026 season. Not to be outdone, we also learned who would be starring in the upcoming season: Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Ariana Grande, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, and… wait for it… Jessica Lange! Checking in with Variety on the red carpet for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Art + Film Gala 2025, Bassett offered some early thoughts on the news and how it feels returning to the AHS Universe.

In the clip below, Bassett acknowledged the news while teasing that she didn't know who she might be playing. From there, Bassett shared that she had hoped to return to the series and that they would find a way to make it work with production on ABC's 9-1-1. As for Grande officially joining the AHS Universe, Bassett had nothing but kind words for Grande's work ethic and that she's confident that the "Wicked" star will do just fine as a part of the all-star ensemble cast (with the reporter making the excellent point that Grande now has experience playing a witch, and let's not forget her turn as Piccola Grande, aka The Pickle Queen, in Showtime's Jim Carrey-starring Kidding).

Angela Bassett on returning to "American Horror Story" for a new season and if she has any advice for #ArianaGrande's debut: "I think she'll be just fine." #LACMA pic.twitter.com/rjHsEQ8dCp — Variety (@Variety) November 2, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at the announcement teaser that went out from Ryan Murphy Productions (set to the tune of Vera Lynn's cover of "I'll Be Seeing You"), with the new season set for Halloween 2026:

