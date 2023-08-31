Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: ahs, American Horror Story, delicate, fx networks, preview, Season 12

American Horror Story: Delicate – Cara Delevingne Needs You To Open Up

A new key art poster for Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: Delicate finds Cara Delevingne needing you to open up.

Just a quick message to Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk regarding how they're promoting FX's American Horror Story: Delicate? If you're going to treat us to some really cool key art & teasers for Part One, then it needs to be every day. That means we want our daily dose of Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian & Cara Delevingne goodness on the weekends, too – cool? We don't think that's asking too much – guess we'll find out this weekend. Until then, we have a new poster with Delevingne giving off some serious "The Doctor will see you now…" vibes – take a look:

With Roberts, Kardashian & Delevingne being joined by Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Julie White, Debra Monk, Zachary Quinto, and Denis O'Hare (either starring or guest-starring), here's a look back at the newest teaser, the season overview, and previously released teasers for FX's American Horror Story: Delicate – Part One – arriving on September 20th:

In American Horror Story: Delicate, after multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her – and her pursuit of motherhood. AHS: Delicate is the 12th installment of the award-winning anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

American Horror Story Season 12: What We Know So Far…

Along with the cast listed above, it was also confirmed that Halley Feiffer (American Crime Story, Kidding) will be the lone writer for the season as well as showrunner. We also learned that Murphy and Kardashian began speaking last summer about developing a role for her scripted television series debut. "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," Murphy said in a statement to THR. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and "unlike anything we have ever done."

As for what that "Delicate" season subtitle tease (with the sounds & background visuals involving kids), look no further than the long-running anthology series' source material. The official overview for Danielle Valentine's Delicate Condition reads that the novel is "a gripping thriller that follows a woman convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens―while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says." One author listed on the site describes the upcoming novel as "the feminist update to 'Rosemary's Baby' we all needed" (and we offer more details on the novel here).

Emma Roberts Talks American Horror Story 12: Delicate

Speaking with Bustle regarding how she approaches the festival season (Coachella, Revolve, etc.), Roberts was asked how her Season 12 character compares to the ones that she's portrayed during previous seasons. "This character is much more grown up," Roberts shared. "She dresses very Carolyn Bessette [-Kennedy], '90s New York — I'm obsessed with my character's style this season." Bessette-Kennedy was married to John F. Kennedy Jr. and an American publicist for Calvin Klein. Every aspect of the couple's relationship was under the media microscope for years – until the couple and Bessette-Kennedy's older sister, Lauren, died in a plane crash off the coast of Martha's Vineyard in 1999.

