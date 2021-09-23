American Horror Story: Double Feature Welcomes You to "Death Valley"

So it looks like we have a week to process everything that was thrown at us in the finale of Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: Double Feature "Part 1: Red Tide"- and damn that Alma (the amazing Ryan Kiera Armstrong) is a stone-cold killer (though that little "harsh reality" moment she got towards the end was more than deserved). Next week, we head into "Part 2: Death Valley" for a look at an alien/government conspiracy that goes back decades- and as you're about to see, continues through today:

Neal McDonough as Dwight D. Eisenhower, Sarah Paulson as Mamie Eisenhower, Lily Rabe as Amelia Earhart, Craig Sheffer as Richard Nixon, Alisha Soper as Marilyn Monroe, and Angelica Ross as Alien-Hybrid star. In addition, "Part 2: Death Valley" also stars Kaia Gerber as Kendall and Rebecca Dayan as Maria, as well as Nico Greetham, Rachel Hilson, Leslie Grossman, Cody Fern, and Isaac Powell. Now here's a look at the promo for the first chapter of American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 2: Death Valley), "Take Me To Your Leader":

American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 2: Death Valley) Season 10 Episode 7 "Take Me To Your Leader": A group of college students on a camping trip are swept up in a horrifying and deadly conspiracy decades in the making. Written by Brad Falchuk, Kristen Reidel & Manny Coto; and directed by Max Winkler.

Now here's a look back at the trailer for American Horror Story: Double Feature: "Part 1: Red Tide" & "Part 2: Death Valley" that contained a number of first-looks from both parts of the season (including scenes from "Part 2: Death Valley" that aren't in the clip above):

