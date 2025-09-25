Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: ahs, American Horror Story

American Horror Story: Evan Peters on Season 13: "Gotta Call Ryan"

While promoting his film Tron: Ares, Evan Peters was asked about his Emmys exchange with Sarah Paulson and American Horror Story Season 13.

Okay, here's the thing. We've all been having fun with the "when more than if" game that's being played regarding the 13th season of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story. It's been fun, and it's got us psyched for when the news does drop, especially after seeing the marvelous Sarah Paulson rib incredible Evan Peters about it while they were presenting during the 77th Emmy Awards earlier this month (more on that below). But when will it happen? Peters was asked about the next chapter in the long-running horror anthology series while speaking with Entertainment Tonight, supporting Tron: Ares.

"Lucky 13!" Peters shared when asked by ET's interviewer what they can do to make AHS 13 happen. "Gotta call Ryan… gotta call Ryan." After being reminded that Murphy was there to see the exchange between him and Paulson firsthand, Peters added, smiling, "He was there, yeah. He heard it. Gotta talk to him and see what's going on with that. So, maybe we'll get on that."

Doing everything we can to make that Evan Peters/Sarah Paulson 'American Horror Story' season 13 happen. 🖤 Next up, Evan stars in 'Tron: Ares' out Oct. 10. pic.twitter.com/iAxg26MKUm — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 24, 2025 Show Full Tweet

AHS Season 13: Murphy, Paulson "Cooking Up Something Cool"

In an Instagram post introducing our first look at Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn and Paul Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr. for American Love Story, a fan asked if American Horror Story Season 13 would be happening this year or if it was looking more like 2026. "Sarah Paulson and I are cooking up something cool!" was the response. Does that mean 2025? Tough to say. It would be easy to assume, but the response keeps the calendar vague. That said, the overall response should be more than enough to ignite AHS fans' excitement. Here's a look at the response, followed by the original Instagram post from Ryan Murphy Productions:

American Horror Story S13: "A Couple Things in Contention": Murphy

Murphy and Landgraf spoke with Variety back in October 2024 in support of that recent game-changing episode of Grotesquerie. While Murphy may be branching into new creative directions, the duo made it clear that the AHS universe wasn't going away anytime soon. "One of the reasons that I thought that 'American Horror Story' was such a brilliant idea was because Ryan loves to invent things. He loves to create worlds. 'American Horror Story' gave Ryan an opportunity to just create all these worlds. But having done it 12 years in a row, I think there was just an appetite for something different, something fresh. Both he and I were more excited about this, which is a complete departure, than doing another season," Landgraf shared about Murphy wanting to go in a different, horror-themed direction that wasn't connected to the long-running anthology series. But that "never meant" that American Horror Story was ending its run, with the FX Networks head adding, "It just meant, let's rest that, and put Ryan's creativity and sense of invention to work doing something different now."

As he had mentioned in previous interviews, Murphy noted that he's "always working on" another season of American Horror Story. "I haven't really landed on it yet. There's a couple things in contention," he shared. In fact, Murphy dropped word previously that he had spoken with Paulson and Peters about some of his thoughts on Season 13. "I did have a wonderful conversation with Sarah Paulson the other day, and she was like, 'Okay, I think it's time we get the band back together, so let's make some calls here,'" Murphy shared. "I think doing the play, she got to do this great new thing, and then also be like, 'Oh, wow, people love that brand and they loved me in.' We were just talking about how fascinating. So I'm gonna have dinner with Sarah and Evan Peters in the not-too-distant future because they're both dear to me. I love that show. I'll never give up on that show."

In May 2025, Eric Schrier, Disney Television Studios (20th Television and 20th Television Animation), offered some insights on where things stand with Murphy, AHS, and Season 13. Perhaps the most interesting part of Schrier's response was his noting that they "don't have another incarnation of 'American Horror Story' ordered" at the moment. "I think yes, as long as Ryan has an idea," Schrier responded when asked during a wide-ranging interview with Deadline Hollywood if the horror anthology series could still continue.

"The way we work with Ryan is different than with other creators, he's in a select few group of people that, if he has a great idea for another 'American Horror Story,' and that's something that [FX Networks chairman] John [Landgraf] and the team at FX really want to do, we're going to figure it out." From there, Schrier updated where things currently stand: "We don't have another incarnation of 'American Horror Story' ordered, but it's a franchise that, by design, can always be rebooted. And so when Ryan has an idea that is great and can figure it out with his schedule of all the things that he's doing, I could very well see us doing another installment."

Hitting the stage to present the award for Outstanding Limited Series during the 77th Emmy Awards in September 2025, Paulson shared how much she liked reuniting with Peters on stage that night, with Peters reminding Paulson that they hadn't worked together since AHS 10. That's when Paulson had some fun twisting the knife, telling Peters that if he really missed working with her, he would contact his agent and Murphy's people to get Season 13 going. You've got to see how the entire moment plays out and Murphy's reaction because it's really a lot of fun.

