Power Book II: Ghost Preview: A Funeral Raises Even More Questions

So even though James "Ghost" St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) may be gone, that doesn't mean the man doesn't still have some reach from beyond the grave. I mean, the man's nickname was/is (???) "Ghost" so we're not that surprised. But while his lasting legacy may not be much of a surprise to us, it's become a weight on the back of Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) already- as we saw in the series premiere of STARZ's Power Book II: Ghost. Securing the services of Davis Maclean (Cliff "Method Man" Smith) and his top investigator Paula Matarazzo (Sherri Saum) to get his mother Tasha (Naturi Naughton) out of jail, Tariq is already finding himself under the watchful eye of those who think they can control him- including badass boss Monet Stewart Tejada (Mary J. Blige) and a very familiar face to his family: Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson). Meanwhile, Maclean and Matarazzo have some serious questions about what they've gotten themselves into. All of this, and there's still the matter of a certain funeral- as you'll see in the following preview images and promo for Sunday night's episodes "Exceeding Expectations":

Power Book II: Ghost season 1, episode 2 "Exceeding Expectations": Tariq St. Patrick adjusts to the changes that were prompted by a dramatic change in how his world is operated, which includes the death of his father and his mother confronting murder charges for a crime that her son was responsible for. Written by Monica Mitchell.

"Power Book II: Ghost" picks up shortly after the earth-shattering events of "Power" as Tariq St. Patrick grapples with a new world order: his father dead and his mother, Tasha, facing charges for the murder her son committed. Not to mention the academic rigors of the Ivy League university Tariq is attending to earn his inheritance. Truly on his own for the first time in his life, Tariq is forced to split his time between school and hustling to pay for Davis MacLean, the fame-hungry defense lawyer who is Tasha's only hope of getting out of jail and escaping prosecution by newly minted U.S. Attorney Cooper Saxe. With no better options, Tariq turns to the familiar drug game, entangling himself with a cutthroat family headed by Monet Stewart Tejada, that's been at it far longer than him. As Tariq tries to balance his drug operation with his grades, love life, and family, he figures out that the only way to avoid the same fate his father met is to become him — only better.

The first spinoff series stars Michael Rainey Jr. (Power, Lee Daniels' The Butler) as Tariq St. Patrick, Naturi Naughton (Power, Fame) as Tasha St. Patrick, Mary J. Blige (Mudbound, The Umbrella Academy) as Monet Stewart Tejada, Shane Johnson (Power, Behind Enemy Lines) as Cooper Saxe, Gianni Paolo (Ma, The Fosters) as Brayden Weston, Quincy Tyler Bernstine (Ray Donovan, Modern Love) as Tameika Washington, Daniel Bellomy (The Real MVP: The Wanda Durrant Story) as Ezekiel 'Zeke' Cross, Paige Hurd (The Oval, Hawaii Five-O) as Lauren Baldwin, and Cliff "Method Man" Smith (The Deuce, Garden State) as Davis Maclean.

The series also stars Melanie Liburd (This is Us, Gypsy) as Caridad 'Carrie' Milgram, Justin Marcel McManus (Star) as Jabari Reynolds, Woody McClain (The Bobby Brown Story, The New Edition Story) as Cane Tejada, Lovell Adams-Gray (Coroner, Slasher) as Dru Tejada, LaToya Tonodeo (The Oath) as Diana Tejada, and Sherri Saum (Locke & Key) as Paula Matarazzo, top investigator and right-hand of arrogant defense lawyer MacLean.

Power Book II: Ghost is executive produced by series creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp through her company End of Episode and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television. Also serving as executive producers on the series are Mark Canton through his Atmosphere Entertainment MM, End of Episode's Chris Selak and Danielle De Jesus, Shana Stein, and Bart Wenrich. Lionsgate TV produces the series for STARZ.