American Horror Story: Is IMDB Messing with Our Season 10 Feels?

As we continue stalking social media for any and all production news on the return of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story for a tenth season, we have a dilemma. On one hand, we rely on IMDB for a large chunk of background intel when we're covering not only AHS but pretty much every series in our coverage rotation. Have we found them reliable? Absolutely- when it comes to the "now." When it comes to how a series is going to look moving forward on production? It can be a bit hit-or-miss. So we're not sure what to think about two recent items that could either be interesting clues or nothing more than a mistake, speculation, or filler.

Earlier, there was word that Frances Conroy (Murder House, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Roanoke, Cult, and Apocalypse) was listed as being in the cast for the new season but as of this writing, she's not listed (though several fan sites reported the post). The second one is the part that had us scratching our heads because there's an image attached to the first episode on the movie database site- as you're about to see below. Now there are two other images in the library for the episode, but those are from recognizable seasons- and neither are used as the feature image. The image below shows a sea creature of some type with sharp teeth-like extensions on both sides of its body. Do we think it's an image from the episode? No, but does it give us a better understanding from a storyline standpoint what the cast might be facing this season- especially when you look at our recap of what we know so far after the images below? Maybe a water-based creature that can take human form to walk on land? Or someone possibly looking to twist the teasing knife a little more and it actually means little to nothing? Let the speculation ramble on…

Let's look back at a chunk of what we know so far- starting with Murphy posting an image of sand dunes on a beach with the caption, "American Horror Story. Clue." Considering the imagery and the location of Provincetown, Massachusetts, being utilized for filming on the upcoming season, we're going with the story being based around (or including) the "Lady in the Dunes": the name was given to the body of an unidentified woman discovered in July 1974. Though efforts were made in 1980, 2000, and 2013, to learn the victim's true identity (as well as the identity of her killer) remains unknown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy)

Then in late August, Murphy posted an image of a set of sharpened teeth with the news that production on the tenth season would begin in October. Could the set of sharpened jaws be teasing a water-based menace? Possibly killer mermaids? And what about Sarah Paulson's tease (joke?) about aliens being a factor? Then we were gifted new key art (along with key art for spinoff anthology American Horror Stories) that looks to keep the theory alive (with Paulson teasing more details in a podcast that she and Murphy did should be dropping sometime soon). Recently, cast member Finn Wittrock revealed that "this season is structured in a way no other season has been" and that "it has something to do with sharp teeth."

Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the American Horror Story cast reveal video below confirmed that AHS alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Billy Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin as well as Spencer Novich (Cirque du Soleil: Worlds Away, Monsters Down the Hall) will be joining the cast.