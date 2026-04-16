Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: ahs, American Horror Story

American Horror Story: Joey Pollari Reportedly Joins Season 13 Cast

Reports are Joey Pollari (American Crime, The Beauty) has joined the cast of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story Season 13.

With filming underway on Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story Season 13, we've been getting some looks at some very familiar faces over the past week or so. But now, we've got some casting news to pass along – news that's been rumbling around AHS social media for over the past week or so. Reports are that Joey Pollari (American Crime, The Beauty) has joined a cast that includes Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Ariana Grande, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, and John Waters. Along with The Beauty, Pollari's other work in the "Murphyverse" includes Netflix's Monster: The Ed Gein Story (as Anthony Perkins) and the upcoming season, Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story.

If you're following @MickMickNYC on Instagram, you would've gotten an early heads-up that Pollari had joined the cast when a video went live showing him filming on the first day of AHS 13. Here's a look at the post (and make sure to follow for some great video from a number of productions filming in NYC):

"[Emma Roberts] Returns as Madison Montgomery. AHS 13 September," read the caption to the Instagram post, leaving it to Madison to offer a proper greeting:

"AHS 13. The Return of [Sarah Paulson] as Cordelia Goode. The Supreme Rises. And yes we have rebuilt the entire Robichaux Academy. Coming this September," read the caption to the Instagram post, which you can check out below:

"American Horror Story, Season 13. Day One. The return of Jessica Lange!" read the caption to Ryan Murphy Productions' Instagram post from earlier this week, which included three images of Lange:

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