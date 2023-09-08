Posted in: FX, Hulu, Netflix, TV | Tagged: American Horror Story, ratched, ryan murphy, SAG-AFTRA, wga

American Horror Story: Ryan Murphy Announces Fund to Assist Cast, Crew

The Ryan Murphy Productions Assistance Fund supports cast & crew of present and past productions impacted by the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes.

The road that Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk traveled to get any part of the 12th season of the long-running horror anthology onto our screens wasn't always a pleasant one. WGA picket lines impacted production on a number of occasions while questions were being asked about how production could still continue without any strike violations taking place. Now, we're only a little more than a week away from the first part of FX's Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, and Cara Delevingne-starring American Horror Story: Delicate hitting our screens – with the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes still ongoing. Recognizing that members of the casts & crews of current and past productions are beginning to be hit financially in some very big ways, Murphy announced the Ryan Murphy Productions Assistance Fund. With a starting bank of $500,000, the program (based on the statement posted on the site) will "offer support to the exceptional cast and committed crew of both present and past Ryan Murphy Productions.

"Every story we've woven, each character brought to life, and every set constructed carry with them an inimitable thread of collaboration," begins Murphy's statement on the production company's main website. "As my colleagues face the challenges brought forth by the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the imperative to support each other is even more pronounced. In recognition of this, I am inaugurating an assistance fund that will start at $500,000. This fund stands ready to support the exceptional casts and committed crews of Ryan Murphy Productions. Together, we will navigate through this chapter, and before long, we'll once again create, inspire, and innovate within the industry we love."

With Roberts, Kardashian & Delevingne being joined by Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Julie White, Debra Monk, Zachary Quinto, and Denis O'Hare (either starring or guest-starring), here's a look at the official trailer for Part One – followed by a look back at previously-released teasers, the season overview, and more for FX's American Horror Story: Delicate – arriving on September 20th:

In American Horror Story: Delicate, after multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her – and her pursuit of motherhood. AHS: Delicate is the 12th installment of the award-winning anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

American Horror Story Season 12: What We Know So Far…

Along with the cast listed above, it was also confirmed that Halley Feiffer (American Crime Story, Kidding) will be the lone writer for the season as well as showrunner. We also learned that Murphy and Kardashian began speaking last summer about developing a role for her scripted television series debut. "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," Murphy said in a statement to THR. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and "unlike anything we have ever done."

As for what that "Delicate" season subtitle tease (with the sounds & background visuals involving kids), look no further than the long-running anthology series' source material. The official overview for Danielle Valentine's Delicate Condition reads that the novel is "a gripping thriller that follows a woman convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens―while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says." One author listed on the site describes the upcoming novel as "the feminist update to 'Rosemary's Baby' we all needed" (and we offer more details on the novel here).

