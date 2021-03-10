American Horror Story S10: Meet Grossman & Culkin's Wicked Characters

While we're still trying to figure out if the tenth season of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story is going to be officially called "Pilgrim" or not, Murphy is celebrating filming in Provincetown by dropping a teaser image from the season. In the Instagram posts below, Murphy introduces us to Leslie Grossman and Macaulay Culkin's character- but no names or details. But based on the caption that accompanied the image, we're guessing they might be a pair of big bads: "Something wicked this way comes. American Horror Story Season Ten":

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy)

What We Know About American Horror Story Season 10

Let's look back at a chunk of what we know so far- starting with Murphy posting an image of sand dunes on a beach with the caption, "American Horror Story. Clue." Considering the imagery and the location of Provincetown, Massachusetts, being utilized for filming on the upcoming season, we're wondering if the story will include the "Lady in the Dunes": the name was given to the body of an unidentified woman discovered in July 1974. Though efforts were made in 1980, 2000, and 2013, to learn the victim's true identity (and identity of her killer) remains unknown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy)

Then in late August, Murphy posted an image of a set of sharpened teeth with the news that production on the tenth season would begin in October. Could the set of sharpened jaws be teasing a water-based menace? Possibly killer mermaids? And what about Sarah Paulson's tease (joke?) about aliens being a factor? Then we were gifted new key art (along with key art for spinoff anthology American Horror Stories, which Dylan McDermott is hinting that he will be a part of) that looks to keep the theory alive (with Paulson teasing more details in a podcast that she and Murphy did should be dropping sometime soon).

Finn Wittrock revealed that "this season is structured in a way no other season has been" and that "it has something to do with sharp teeth." Ross took to Twitter in January 2021 to let AHS fans know that the upcoming season was "going to get very bloody very quick" and who she would have scenes with, and Billie Lourd has apparently already started back. Paulson revealed more teases about her character to EW: "The character I'm playing this year on 'Horror Story' has some issues, let's just put it that way." Paulson continued, "I have a hair color I've never had in life nor in the show. That's what I can tell you. And I have a great name. I have a great name, which I can't tell you."

Lily Rabe had this to say about her character: "I can say that the person I'm playing on this season is nothing like anyone I've played on the show before, and I am having such a wonderful time with her and with my fellow actors. I love this season. I love this season. I think new fans of the show will love this season, but the longtime fans of the show, I just can't wait to share this season with them. There's something about it – I wish I could say more." In a separate interview, Rabe would compare the season's energy with that of the first season, Murder House. Last week, Leslie Grossman tweeted this to get the speculation fires burning: "Just got pitched the finale of AHS Season 10 by [Ryan Murphy] himself and I fell to the floor and cannot breathe you guys have no idea what's heading your way."

Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the American Horror Story cast reveal video below confirmed that AHS alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Billy Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, and Frances Conroy will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin as well as Spencer Novich (Cirque du Soleil: Worlds Away, Monsters Down the Hall) will be joining the cast. Axelle Carolyn (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Haunting of Bly Manor) is set to direct an episode this season.