American Horror Story S10: "Pilgrim" Applies for Provincetown Filming

While Los Angeles-based productions are finding their post-holiday returns delayed by surging COVID numbers in California, on the east coast work is still moving along at varying rates. For example, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story– which has reportedly applied to film the horror anthology in Provincetown, Massachusetts, from February 1 through March 6 (with set-up and breakdown added in, January 25 to March 13) through producers from 20th Century Fox. Set to film under the title "Pilgrim" with a cast and crew of approximately 100 people, the team is looking to shoot in 19 different locations throughout the town.

The Cape Cod Times reports that the locations include Bradford Street, the Pilgrim Monument, Commercial Street, the Winthrop Street Cemetery, the breakwater, Old Colony Path, Race Point Road, Race Point Beach, a portion of Route 6 between Stotts Crossing and Snail Road, an additional portion of Route 6 from Berry to Commercial Street, and eight more spots that were redacted (along with back-up locations). Scene descriptions are general (people walking around town, walking up steps to a monument, talking outside of a restaurant, vehicles driving about, etc.), though two were of particular interest: one involving a Jeep discovering a dead deer along Route 6, and the other involves a shootout in a cul de sac. The town's Select Board is expected to consider the application at its meeting on Monday.

In its application, 20th Century Fox made the following COVID health and safety protocol assurances:

Cast and crew would be tested three times per week

Personal protective equipment would be required at all times.

A safety and health coordinator would be on-site at all times, with daily wellness reports submitted.

Ony actors being filmed will be maskless.

Production headquarters would be located on private property (Riley's parking lot), with filming resulting in some road and parking closures. The production has also requested a waiver from Provincetown's mandatory mask policy that requires a face-covering along a strip of Commerical Street.

Let's look back at a chunk of what we know so far- starting with Murphy posting an image of sand dunes on a beach with the caption, "American Horror Story. Clue." Considering the imagery and the location of Provincetown, Massachusetts, being utilized for filming on the upcoming season, we're going with the story being based around (or including) the "Lady in the Dunes": the name was given to the body of an unidentified woman discovered in July 1974. Though efforts were made in 1980, 2000, and 2013, to learn the victim's true identity (as well as the identity of her killer) remains unknown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy)

Then in late August, Murphy posted an image of a set of sharpened teeth with the news that production on the tenth season would begin in October. Could the set of sharpened jaws be teasing a water-based menace? Possibly killer mermaids? And what about Sarah Paulson's tease (joke?) about aliens being a factor? Then we were gifted new key art (along with key art for spinoff anthology American Horror Stories) that looks to keep the theory alive (with Paulson teasing more details in a podcast that she and Murphy did should be dropping sometime soon). Recently, cast member Finn Wittrock revealed that "this season is structured in a way no other season has been" and that "it has something to do with sharp teeth."

Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the American Horror Story cast reveal video below confirmed that AHS alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Billy Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin as well as Spencer Novich (Cirque du Soleil: Worlds Away, Monsters Down the Hall) will be joining the cast.