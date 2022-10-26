American Horror Story Season 11: AHS: NYC Title Sequence Released

Before S11E03 "Smoke Signals" (directed by John J. Gray and written by Falchuk & Manny Coto) and S11E04 "Black Out" (directed by Jennifer Lynch and written by Ned Martel & Charlie Carver) hit our screens tonight, Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: NYC has shared one of AHS fans' favorite part about the long-running horror anthology series. That's right, we have the opening credits sequence to pass along, one that does a nice job of differentiating itself from the previous ten while staying true to the vibe of the season (at least, so far).

Zachary Quinto (Sam), Billie Lourd (Hannah), Patti LuPone (Kathy), Isaac Cole Powell (Theo Graves), Sandra Bernhard (Fran), Charlie Carver (Adam Carpenter), Russell Tovey (Patrick Read), Leslie Grossman (Barbara Read), Denis O'Hare (Henry), Joe Mantello (Gino Barelli) are set to star. In addition, Rebecca Dayan (Alana), Nico Greetham (Dennis), Matthew Bishop (Big Daddy), Lee Aaron Rosen (Captain Ross), Kal Penn (Mac Marzara), Kyle Beltran (Morris), Sis (Dunaway), Gideon Glick, and Dot-Marie Jones also joined the cast this season. Here's a look at the opening title sequence from FX's American Horror Story: NYC, with two new episodes debuting tonight (with trailers and more waiting for you below):

Now here's a look back at what's in store with tonight's pair of episodes, followed by a new season trailer released last week:

Ryan Murphy, Mia Farrow & Jennifer Coolidge on American Horror Story

In a featurette posted by Netflix in support of The Watcher, Murphy spoke with Naomi Watts, Noma Dumezweni, Mia Farrow, Margo Martindale, and Jennifer Coolidge about why viewers are attracted to the horror vibes that shows like these bring. Beginning at the 6:15 mark, Murphy reveals how he wrote a part for Farrow in the original AHS pilot, having been a fan of Farrow's work since Rosemary's Baby. And even though she wasn't taking any roles at that point, Farrow takes a minute to apologize for passing on the opportunity, saying she "regretted" the decision. From there (beginning at the 9:15 mark but more than worth letting it play through), Coolidge checks in, and that's where we learn from Murphy that they've known each other since the Nip/Tuck days. Coolidge follows that up by reminding Murphy that they filmed part of a previous AHS season at her home before dropping a friendly ten-ton hint that she's been waiting ever since for Murphy to ask her to join AHS.