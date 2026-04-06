Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: ahs, American Horror Story

American Horror Story Season 13 Filming Starts; Jessica Lange Images

Ryan Murphy released three teaser images of Jessica Lange to help announce that filming on American Horror Story Season 13 was now underway.

Article Summary Filming for American Horror Story Season 13 has officially started, with Ryan Murphy sharing teaser images.

Jessica Lange returns to the star-studded cast, including Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Ariana Grande.

Sarah Paulson discusses her break from AHS and her excitement about reuniting with the iconic ensemble.

The new season is set to premiere during Halloween 2026, promising more chilling anthology horror.

Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Ariana Grande, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, and John Waters. If you're looking for an all-star case to celebrate the 13th season of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story Season 13, it would be tough to do much better (though there are a number of other folks we would add into the mix, but you can't have a cast of 300). With the horror anthology series set to return during the Halloween season, Murphy has put the word out that today's the first day of work on the new season – and he included a trio of teaser images of Lange to really make it official:

"American Horror Story, Season 13. Day One. The return of Jessica Lange!" read the caption to Ryan Murphy Productions' Instagram post, which included three images of Lange:

American Horror Story: Paulson Talks AHS Break, "Longing" For Return

Ahead of receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2025, Paulson spoke with Variety about her career – including why she needed to take a break from the AHS universe for a while. "There's this phenomenon I've talked to other actors about that is really hard to describe unless you're running through the woods simulating terror for six months out of the year, every year," Paulson shared, explaining why she needed to step about from AHS.

"Your body doesn't know the difference between the real and imagined, at least not the way I work. If I'm terrified, I'm hyperventilating, and I'm running from something, then I'm actually experiencing that." But Paulson is feeling the itch for a return, especially with her killer lineup of co-stars for Season 13. "I missed it, and I'm really looking forward to doing it again. It was like this dovetailing of my longing for it, and the idea that I would be reunited with [all of them] just came together at the right time," she added.

Paulson's AHS run began with 2011's "Murder House" (Billie Dean Howard), and would continue through 2012'a "Asylum" (Lana Winters), 2013's "Coven" ( Cordelia Goode), 2014's "Freak Show" (Bette and Dot Tattler), 2015's "Hotel" (Sally McKenna & Billie Dean Howard), 2016's "Roanoke" (Shelby Miller, Audrey Tindall & Lana Winters), 2017's "Cult" (Ally Mayfair-Richards & Susan Atkins), 2018's "Apocalypse" (Wilhemina Venable, Cordelia Goode & Billie Dean Howard), and 2021's "Double Feature" (Tuberculosis Karen & Mamie Eisenhower).

Here's a look back at the announcement teaser that went out from Ryan Murphy Productions (set to the tune of Vera Lynn's cover of "I'll Be Seeing You"), with the new season set for Halloween 2026:

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