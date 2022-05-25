Dimension 20 Bares Its Fangs With "Coffin Run" Campaign Trailer

Dropout.tv's Dimension 20 approaches a new season and new campaign with Dimension 20: Coffin Run. The campaign, an all-new 6-episode TTRPG actual-play series led by Game Master Jasmine Bhullar will feature players Erika Ishii, Carlos Luna, Zac Oyama, and Isabella Roland.

The premiere episode of Dimension 20: Coffin Run will debut on Wednesday, June 8th, 2022 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT on Dropout.tv, with new episodes launching weekly. The trailer for the upcoming season gives us a look at a fun and chilling adventure that is ahead. I'm excited about anything related to or involving Count Dracula, so count me in.

Taking place in late 19th century Transylvania, followers of Count Dracula eagerly await his return from a long journey away…only to find them and their dark lord besieged by enemies and danger from all angles. With Dracula gravely injured, four of his followers – his vampiric bride, a mad scientist, his first sired vampire, and a vampire-to-be – make a desperate, mad dash to get his coffin back to Castle Dracula before all is lost.

Coffin Run marks the first time Bhullar has been in the dome, having previously DM'd for Dimension 20's own Brennan Lee Mulligan in D&D Beyond's Battle For Beyond miniseries. The cast is all returning players from previous seasons: Misfits & Magic's Ishii (May Wong), Pirates of Leviathan's Luna (Wetzel), A Starstruck Odyssey's Oyama (Squing), and The Seven's Roland (Dr. Aleksandr Astrovsky). The season marks the return of physical, in-person minis and battle sets, designed by production designer Rick Perry and their team.