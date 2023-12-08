Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: ahs, american horror stories, Henry Winkler, hulu, season 3

AHS: Billie Eilish on Score, Theme Song; Henry Winkler Joins Universe

American Horror Story's score & theme song have a fan in Billie Eilish; Henry Winkler revealed on The Talk that he's joining the AHS universe.

With the SAG-AFTRA strike over and a new three-year deal officially in place, things are looking pretty good in the universe of Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story. Based on postings around NYC, we know that the Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian & Cara Delevingne-starring "Delicate" is back filming. In addition, we know that Hulu's American Horror Stories is working on the follow-up to its four-episode AHS "Huluween" event. So why not pass along some more good news – right? First up, the amazingly talented Billie Eilish offered the main series some love in their recent opinion piece for Vanity Fair – specifically, the anthology's musical side and how it represents one of the things that draw them to horror. "I also love 'American Horror Story's' score and theme song. I've always been really drawn to horror, and when you watch a horror movie, almost all of what's scary is the music and the audio," Eilish wrote. "It adds so much suspense and tension."

And thanks to the daytime talk show The Talk, we learned directly from Henry Winkler (HBO's Barry) himself that he's joining the AHS universe – and how it came to be. "My son Max [Winkler] told us at 10 [years old] that he wanted to be a director, he kept his word…now he is running a show in New York City, and he called me and hired me. So, I am going to New York after the first of the year," Winkler shared during his visit with the daytime talk show. "Now, I'm going to be directed by a young man who was in Max's class at USC…I'm going to be working for my son and this young man who was in my house since college." Here's a look at the clip, with Winkler discussing how it will feel taking direction from his son or one of his son's friends and more:

With Roberts, Kardashian & Delevingne being joined by Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Julie White, Debra Monk, Zachary Quinto, and Denis O'Hare, here's a look back at one of the original teasers for the 12th season – followed by the season overview and a quick reminder of the midseason finale via the trailer preview:

In American Horror Story: Delicate, after multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her – and her pursuit of motherhood. AHS: Delicate is the 12th installment of the award-winning anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

