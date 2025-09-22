Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: ahs, American Horror Story

American Horror Story Season 13: Sarah Paulson Drops a "Wink, Wink"

Sarah Paulson continued dropping ten-ton hints about being part of Season 13 of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story.

If you had a chance to check out the marvelous Sarah Paulson and the incredible Evan Peters during the 77th Emmy Awards earlier this month (more on that below), then you know that the buzz around Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story Season 13 is getting louder and louder. While nothing official has been announced, we've been getting ten-ton teases from Murphy and Paulson that planning has been underway, and that continued at the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program Luncheon in New York City."I hope to be doing another season," Paulson shared during her interview with PEOPLE, which seemed pretty neutral enough – but then, she added, "Wink, wink."

As for what keeps her coming back to the long-running horror anthology series, Paulson revealed that "the largest gift" she gets from the AHS Universe is that she's been able to play "so many different characters" over the course of her run. "It meant audiences largely didn't get attached to any type of character I played, which meant I have a lot more freedom and elasticity, in terms of what people will accept from me. I haven't sort of got myself pigeonholed into one thing, which is, as an actor, is the greatest gift you could ever get."

AHS Season 13: Murphy, Paulson "Cooking Up Something Cool"

In an Instagram post introducing our first look at Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn and Paul Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr. for American Love Story, a fan asked if American Horror Story Season 13 would be happening this year or if it was looking more like 2026. "Sarah Paulson and I are cooking up something cool!" was the response. Does that mean 2025? Tough to say. It would be easy to assume, but the response keeps the calendar vague. That said, the overall response should be more than enough to ignite AHS fans' excitement. Here's a look at the response, followed by the original Instagram post from Ryan Murphy Productions:

American Horror Story S13: "A Couple Things in Contention": Murphy

Murphy and Landgraf spoke with Variety back in October 2024 in support of that recent game-changing episode of Grotesquerie. While Murphy may be branching into new creative directions, the duo made it clear that the AHS universe wasn't going away anytime soon. "One of the reasons that I thought that 'American Horror Story' was such a brilliant idea was because Ryan loves to invent things. He loves to create worlds. 'American Horror Story' gave Ryan an opportunity to just create all these worlds. But having done it 12 years in a row, I think there was just an appetite for something different, something fresh. Both he and I were more excited about this, which is a complete departure, than doing another season," Landgraf shared about Murphy wanting to go in a different, horror-themed direction that wasn't connected to the long-running anthology series. But that "never meant" that American Horror Story was ending its run, with the FX Networks head adding, "It just meant, let's rest that, and put Ryan's creativity and sense of invention to work doing something different now."

As he had mentioned in previous interviews, Murphy noted that he's "always working on" another season of American Horror Story. "I haven't really landed on it yet. There's a couple things in contention," he shared. In fact, Murphy dropped word previously that he had spoken with Paulson and Peters about some of his thoughts on Season 13. "I did have a wonderful conversation with Sarah Paulson the other day, and she was like, 'Okay, I think it's time we get the band back together, so let's make some calls here,'" Murphy shared. "I think doing the play, she got to do this great new thing, and then also be like, 'Oh, wow, people love that brand and they loved me in.' We were just talking about how fascinating. So I'm gonna have dinner with Sarah and Evan Peters in the not-too-distant future because they're both dear to me. I love that show. I'll never give up on that show."

In May 2025, Eric Schrier, Disney Television Studios (20th Television and 20th Television Animation), offered some insights on where things stand with Murphy, AHS, and Season 13. Perhaps the most interesting part of Schrier's response was his noting that they "don't have another incarnation of 'American Horror Story' ordered" at the moment. "I think yes, as long as Ryan has an idea," Schrier responded when asked during a wide-ranging interview with Deadline Hollywood if the horror anthology series could still continue.

"The way we work with Ryan is different than with other creators, he's in a select few group of people that, if he has a great idea for another 'American Horror Story,' and that's something that [FX Networks chairman] John [Landgraf] and the team at FX really want to do, we're going to figure it out." From there, Schrier updated where things currently stand: "We don't have another incarnation of 'American Horror Story' ordered, but it's a franchise that, by design, can always be rebooted. And so when Ryan has an idea that is great and can figure it out with his schedule of all the things that he's doing, I could very well see us doing another installment."

Hitting the stage to present the award for Outstanding Limited Series during the 77th Emmy Awards in September 2025, Paulson shared how much she liked reuniting with Peters on stage that night, with Peters reminding Paulson that they hadn't worked together since AHS 10. That's when Paulson had some fun twisting the knife, telling Peters that if he really missed working with her, he would contact his agent and Murphy's people to get Season 13 going. You've got to see how the entire moment plays out and Murphy's reaction because it's really a lot of fun.

