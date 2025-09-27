Posted in: Disney XD, Disney+, TV | Tagged: Pretty Freekin Scary

Pretty Freekin Scary: Yuvi Hecht on Series Memories, New Short & More

Yuvi Hecht (A Big Bold Beautiful Journey) spoke with us about his run on the Disney Channel series Pretty Freekin Scary and his future.

Yuvi Hecht's future is shining as bright as ever, even if his first TV series, Pretty Freekin Scary, was short-lived, getting cancelled after its initial season on the Disney Channel in 2023. The series follows Frankie Ripp (Eliana Su'a), a 14-year-old who has a great life until she is suddenly killed in a freak accident when she falls into a manhole. In the Underworld, she has a heated debate with the Grim Reaper, who lets her return home as long as her Underworld guardians, Pretty (Kyan Samuels) and Scary (Leah Mei Gold), accompany her. Frankie tries to keep the Grim Reaper a secret from everyone, while at the same time she must work for the Grim Reaper by completing a series of given tasks, should she wish to keep her life. While promoting his latest film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, for Sony, Hecht, who played Erlic in the Disney series, spoke to Bleeding Cool about what he learned from his experience, his upcoming short Tuning It Out, where he also wrote and produced, and his future.

Pretty Freekin Scary Star Yuvi Hecht on What He Learned from His Run on Disney Series and Staying Positive

Sadly, your run on Pretty Freekin Scary was too short. What was your fondest memory of being on set? Was there something invaluable you learned from being on the series?

I had such an amazing experience on that show; the cast and crew felt like family. I was taught how to come on set as a professional, but also as a human being. Everyone is there to do their job, and you're not going to make life easy if you're always complaining or nagging. You've got to pull up with a good vibe, be yourself, and come ready for work.

What can you tell me about this short you're working on, Tuning It Out, where you also wrote, starred, and produced?

Yeah, that was very different because, like you said, I was on the writing side and the producing side of it. I got a different aspect of the industry, seeing it from someone else's perspective. I learned a lot from that, and I can't share too much about that project, but it'll be exciting, yeah.

What's next up for you? What do you hope to do?

I'm always hoping to book more projects like this with beautiful scripts that are real and inspiring. I am just keeping the ball rolling, you know. Whatever comes, comes.

Pretty Freekin Scary, which also stars Yonas Kibreab and Emma Shannon, is available on YouTube. A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, which also stars Colin Farrell, Margot Robbie, Kevin Kline, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, is available in theaters.

