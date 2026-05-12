Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: ahs, American Horror Story

American Horror Story Season 13: Upfronts 2026 Updates, Images & More

Check out the updates and images for American Horror Story Season 13 that were released from Disney's Upfronts 2026 presentation.

Article Summary American Horror Story Season 13 unveiled major Upfronts 2026 news, including Paul Anthony Kelly joining the cast.

FX confirms AHS 13 will reunite fan-favorite players and revisit iconic horrors, with witches and surprises teased.

Angela Bassett, Billie Lourd, and Gabourey Sidibe discuss returning for American Horror Story Season 13.

Ryan Murphy’s teasers introduced Emma Roberts, Sarah Paulson, and Jessica Lange return ahead of a September debut.

If you're reading this, then we don't need to tell you just how big Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story Season 13 is going to be. Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Ariana Grande, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, John Waters, and Joey Pollari. We can now add FX's Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette breakout Paul Anthony Kelly to that list. The casting news came during Disney's Upfronts 2026 presentation on Tuesday, with Peters, Bassett, Sidibe, Lourd, and Roberts flanked by hooded Druids ahead of Kelly's big reveal – with Kelly adding, "I guess every nightmare needs fresh blood…and thirteen's my lucky number." Here's a look at the images from today's Upfronts event, the official overview of AHS 13 released by FX Networks, and some insights from the cast about returning to American Horror Story for its 13th season.

FX's "American Horror Story," the global phenomenon that has garnered more than 100 Emmy nominations since its launch in 2011, returns for an unrivaled 13th installment that will do justice to everyone's most feared number. Bringing together an all-star cast, many of whom are reprising fan favorite roles, AHS 13 continues to build on the anthology's decades-long legacy that has been streamed more than 700 million hours across the globe and spawned a legion of dedicated fans. Created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, "American Horror Story" has redefined the genre with various installments featuring a creepy murder house, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself. Which iconic horrors will return to haunt the hallowed halls of 13 and what new terrors await? Light your candles, draw your pentagrams and prepare for a supreme surprise.

Here's a look at Bassett discussing her return to the AHS Universe, followed by Lourd and Sidibe not only discussing their returns but also their interest in another season of Scream Queens:

If you're following @MickMickNYC on Instagram, you would've gotten an early heads-up that Pollari had joined the cast when a video went live back in April showing him filming on the first day of AHS 13. Here's a look at the post (and make sure to follow for some great video from a number of productions filming in NYC):

"[Emma Roberts] Returns as Madison Montgomery. AHS 13 September," read the caption to the Instagram post, leaving it to Madison to offer a proper greeting:

"AHS 13. The Return of [Sarah Paulson] as Cordelia Goode. The Supreme Rises. And yes we have rebuilt the entire Robichaux Academy. Coming this September," read the caption to the Instagram post, which you can check out below:

"American Horror Story, Season 13. Day One. The return of Jessica Lange!" read the caption to Ryan Murphy Productions' Instagram post from earlier this week, which included three images of Lange:

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