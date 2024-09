Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: American Horror Story, Kathy Bates, ryan murphy

American Horror Story Star Kathy Bates Drops Great Ryan Murphy Joke

Presenting with Antony Starr & Giancarlo Esposito, Kathy Bates had a great Ryan Murphy joke about her American Horror Story: Coven Emmy win.

Even before Jessica Gunning took to the stage to accept the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for Netflix's Baby Reindeer, the 76th Emmy Awards had already set up the category to be pretty badass. Presenting the award on behalf of "TV Villains" were Antony Starr (The Boys), Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian, Breaking Bad), and Kathy Bates (American Horror Story, Misery) – an intimidating trio even as they're just standing there while they're being announced. But before too long, Bates was dropping what might be the best joke we've heard about Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's long-running horror anthology.

After lamenting how hard it was to get a date after starring in the hit Stephen King adaptation, Bates adds, "And my 'American Horror Story' was forgetting to than Ryan Murphy after I won my Emmy." Bates earned the gold for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie" in 2014 for American Horror Story: Coven (as Delphine LaLaurie). You can check out the clip from Sunday night's Emmys above – and check out Bates' Emmys acceptance speech from ten years ago:

American Horror Story: "Stories" Returns for Hulu Huluween 2024 Event

Despite earlier reports, it looks like fans of Murphy and Falchuk's "American Horror Story" universe are going to have a pretty horrifying Halloween after all – or should we say, "Huluween." That's right, the anthology series American Horror Stories will be back next month for a five-episode event – despite sources claiming that it would not be on the streaming service's Halloween schedule this year. Michael Imperioli, Henry Winkler, Dyllón Burnside, Debby Ryan, Jeff Hiller, Jessica Barden, Angel Bismark Curiel, Guy Burnet, Victor Garber, and June Squibb are just some of the names you can expect – here's a look at the key art poster:

Here's a look at the official social media post that hit today confirming "Stories" return (with all five episodes) on October 15th:

Ryan Murphy's Grotesquerie: Our Preview

FX's Grotesquerie revolves around a series of heinous crimes that have unsettled a small community. Detective Lois Tryon (Niecy Nash-Betts) feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone—or something—is taunting her. At home, Lois grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care, and her own inner demons. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond), a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian. Sister Megan, with her own difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good. Lois, on the other hand, fears the world is succumbing to evil. As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers.

The 10-episode season stars Emmy Award-winner Niecy Nash-Betts as Detective Lois Tryon, Emmy Award-winner Courtney B. Vance as Marshall Tryon, Emmy Award-nominee Lesley Manville as Nurse Redd, Tony Award-nominee Micaela Diamond as Sister Megan, Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Father Charlie, Raven Goodwin as Merritt Tryon, and Travis Kelce in a still-undisclosed role. With the series being unleashed on September 25th, here's a look at a teaser for Grotesquerie:

"I don't know what's started. I can't put my finger on it. But it's different now. There's been a shift. It's like something's opening up in the world. A kind of hole to the center of nothingness. What I saw today, they sent shrinks for everyone who worked this crime scene. You say, 'Well, hon, evil has always existed.' And cite some statistic about how the world's getting better, less murder, more help, less global horror, never been a better time to be alive…" Nash-Betts says in the voiceover. "Come back. It's not getting better. And I keep needing to hear your answers because something's happening around us, and nobody sees but me," the voiceover concludes with a great cliffhanger. Here's a look back at the teaser released by Murphy Productions & FX Networks for Grotesquerie that caught everyone off-guard:

