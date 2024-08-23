Posted in: FX, Hulu, streaming, TV | Tagged: ahs, american horror stories, American Horror Story, fx, hulu, ryan murphy

No More American Horror Story, American Horror Stories for 2024?

Reportedly, the remainder of 2024 will not include American Horror Story Season 13 (not surprising) or American Horror Stories (surprising).

When we last checked in on how things were looking with Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's "American Horror Story" universe, FX Networks' John Landgraf confirmed that Season 13 was in the works – and that Murphy sets the schedule for his shows. Ryan Murphy, really, he's the one that pretty much decides and announces the dates on all of his shows. He's his own studio," Landgraf joked. With showrunner Halley Feiffer's Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, and Cara Delevingne-starring American Horror Story: Delicate having recently wrapped its run, we're not surprised by TVLine's "Matt's Inside Line" reporting earlier today that AHS Season 13 won't be happening this year. What did surprise us was that the "Nope" response offered also applied to American Horror Stories – with many expecting the spinoff anthology series to be a part of Hulu's Halloween lineup (like it was last year with "Huluween").

Ryan Murphy's Non-American Horror Story Horror Series: Grotesquerie

FX's Grotesquerie revolves around a series of heinous crimes that have unsettled a small community. Detective Lois Tryon (Niecy Nash-Betts) feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone—or something—is taunting her. At home, Lois grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care, and her own inner demons. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond), a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian. Sister Megan, with her own difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good. Lois, on the other hand, fears the world is succumbing to evil. As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers.

The 10-episode season stars Emmy Award-winner Niecy Nash-Betts as Detective Lois Tryon, Emmy Award-winner Courtney B. Vance as Marshall Tryon, Emmy Award-nominee Lesley Manville as Nurse Redd, Tony Award-nominee Micaela Diamond as Sister Megan, Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Father Charlie, Raven Goodwin as Merritt Tryon, and Travis Kelce in a still-undisclosed role. With the series being unleashed on September 25th, here's a look at a teaser for Grotesquerie:

"I don't know what's started. I can't put my finger on it. But it's different now. There's been a shift. It's like something's opening up in the world. A kind of hole to the center of nothingness. What I saw today, they sent shrinks for everyone who worked this crime scene. You say, 'Well, hon, evil has always existed.' And cite some statistic about how the world's getting better, less murder, more help, less global horror, never been a better time to be alive…" Nash-Betts says in the voiceover. "Come back. It's not getting better. And I keep needing to hear your answers because something's happening around us, and nobody sees but me," the voiceover concludes with a great cliffhanger. Here's a look back at the teaser released by Murphy Productions & FX Networks for Grotesquerie that caught everyone off-guard:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!