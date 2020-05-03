American Horror Story Star Sarah Paulson Posts Coven BTS Snake Pic

It's been a bit of a mixed bag for fans of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story, keeping one eye peeled on anything newsworthy coming out about the still-delayed tenth season (like Murphy posting an image of Rubber Man with the two-word caption, "Coming soon…" recently). The other eye is keeping up on all of the incredibly cool backstories on previous seasons, like Leslie Jordan praising his Hotel co-star Lady Gaga (The Countess aka Elizabeth Johnson) and sharing an on-set anecdote demonstrating the award-winning singer and actress' commitment to her craft. Now, we have AHS all-star Sarah Paulson looking through the scrapbooks, posting a behind-the-scenes image of her sharing a little screentime with a slippery co-star. Hey! Play nice! We're talking about Butter the snake, her on-screen "dance partner" involved with Cordelia's infertility ritual to help her conceive.

Open up @hulu and join @AHSFX as they go WAY BACK and re-watch the first episode of Coven tonight 9 PM EST! Behind the scenes photo of me post snake sex with Butter the snake. Those were the days. pic.twitter.com/fFCRNpN4sM — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) May 3, 2020

Starting tonight at 9 pm EST over at @AHSFX, FX on Hulu is hosting a special "watch party" for the season premiere of Coven, "Bitchcraft". Go back to a time when Zoe (Taissa Farmiga) first found her way to Miss Robichaux's Academy for Exceptional Young Ladies, a mysterious school in New Orleans devoted to safeguarding those of the "witch persuasion". The "who's who" of influential AHS names knows no bounds, especially considering how things play out during Apocalypse and the possibilities presented by the announced-but-still-in-the-planning-stages side Coven project. Jessica Lange's Fiona was a tragically twisted mix of Mommie Dearest and a loving mother, torn between doing right by Cordelia and maintaining her control. Cordelia Goode turned out to be one of the best, well-rounded characters in the AHS-verse, supported beautifully by her real mother Myrtle Snow (Frances Conroy). And that's just scratching the surface because you can't leave out Emma Roberts as Madison, Lily Rabe's Misty Day, Gabourey Sidibe's Queenie (don't get us started on Hotel), Jamie Brewer's "eavesdropper supreme" Nan, Angela Bassett's Voodoo Queen Marie Laveau (who still wields influence in Apocalypse), and (of course) "The White Witch" herself, Stevie Nicks.