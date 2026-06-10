Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: godzilla, Super7

Super7 Debuts Toho ULTIMATES! Godzilla '74 Figure

Super7 has unveiled Toho ULTIMATES! Wave 07 — Godzilla ’74, an 8" collectible figure inspired by Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla.

Article Summary Super7 unveils the Toho ULTIMATES! Godzilla ’74 figure, inspired by Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla and Okinawan prophecy.

The 8-inch-tall, 12.5-inch-long Godzilla figure features premium sculpting, articulation, and screen-accurate detail.

Included accessories feature swappable heads, interchangeable hands, a nuclear blast look, and missile-pierced neck.

Godzilla ’74 pre-orders are live at Super7 for $95, with a December 2026 release and bundle Bonus Super Pack.

A legendary prophecy comes alive with the reveal of the new Toho ULTIMATES! Godzilla '74 figure. Inspired by Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla, this version of the King of the Monsters showcases a turning point in the kaiju's iconic history. The King of the Monsters is no longer a destructive menace, but has evolved into Earth's greatest defender, standing against threats too powerful for humanity to face alone. In 1974, fans were told that an ancient Okinawan prophecy would describe the arrival of a monster that was destined to protect the people from a coming evil. That evil first appears as Mechagodzilla, forcing the King of the Monsters into one of his fiercest battles.

Super7 is now capturing the menacing fury of Godzilla as they continue to expand their Toho ULTIMATES! collection. Coming in 8" tall and 12.5" long, the King of the Monsters is faithfully captured right off the screen with impressive details and articulation. A nice set of swappable heads is included, showcasing a more aggressive expression, a nuclear blast attack, and a bloody one that pairs with the additional missile-pierced neck. Pair this version of the Kaiju King with Super7's new 1974 Mechagodzilla for the ultimate showdown for the planet. Pre-orders are already live on Super7 for $95, with a December 2026 release, and a Bonus Super Pack included with the bundle.

Toho ULTIMATES! Wave 07 – Godzilla '74

"…when the red moon sets and the sun rises in the west, two monsters shall appear to save the people." A real pain in the neck has come to do battle, but this Toho ULTIMATES! Figure of Godzilla will rise again! Inspired by the 1974 film, Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla, this 8" scale, intricately sculpted figure will defend your miniature Okinawa set in a fight to the finish."

"Premium paint details make this highly articulated figure come to life in all its glory. Accessories include multiple interchangeable hands and heads (including heads with hinged jaws)—along with a missile-pierced neck. Everything comes packaged in a beautifully designed collector-friendly window box. Hurry to create massive kaiju chaos with an ULTIMATES! Mechagodzilla figure."

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