Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dinosaur Polo Club, Mini Motorways

Mini Motorways Heads To Istanbul With The Lokum Lanes Update

Mini Motorways has released the Lokum Lanes update, giving players the new Istanbul map with a few new features and additions

Article Summary Mini Motorways: Lokum Lanes adds the new Istanbul map, challenging players to route traffic across roads and waterways.

Boats return in Mini Motorways, letting you use bridges and the Bosphorus Strait ferry to ease congestion in Istanbul.

Mini Motorways now lets you continue in Creative Mode after Game Over, extending runs beyond a city overload loss.

Istanbul supports Classic, Endless, Expert, and Creative, plus Daily, Weekly, and City Challenges with new goals.

Dinosaur Polo Club has released a new update for Mini Motorways, as the Lkum Lanes update brings players to Istanbul. Aside from the new map that will present a number of challenging routes for players, the biggest addition to the game comes in the form of a highly requested feature by players, as you will be able to continue your game in Creative Mode even after hitting the Game Over screen. Which means if you've been doing well and your only failure was the city overload, you'll be able to press on. We have more details about the update below as it is officially live in the game right now.

Istanbul, Not Constantinople, Arrives in Mini Motorways With Lokum Lanes

Snag a bag of Lokums (the local word for Turkish Delights, of course!), and transport the city's population of over 15 million commuters across the roads and waterways in the culturally rich landmark of Istanbul, Türkiye.

Boats Are Back: Connect city sections with bridges and use the Bosphorus Strait ferry to clear road traffic. Travel freshwater ways with boat terminals in Mini Motorways' second of four maps arriving throughout 2026.

Connect city sections with bridges and use the Bosphorus Strait ferry to clear road traffic. Travel freshwater ways with boat terminals in Mini Motorways' second of four maps arriving throughout 2026. New Modes: Navigate Istanbul's stunning skyline in Classic, Endless, Expert, and Creative Modes. Speaking of the latter, no longer shall the tyranny of the dreaded Game Over screen place a red light on players' imaginations. Keep the run going in any other mode!

Navigate Istanbul's stunning skyline in Classic, Endless, Expert, and Creative Modes. Speaking of the latter, no longer shall the tyranny of the dreaded Game Over screen place a red light on players' imaginations. Keep the run going in any other mode! A Plethora of Challenges: Find the perfect traffic solution while striving to earn new achievements and test puzzle skills in Daily Challenges, Weekly Challenges, and City Challenges.

"If I had to use one word to describe this update, it's 'delectable!' " said Aditia Hasib, Publishing Operations Manager, Dinosaur Polo Club. "This map has been highly requested by Mini players, and we're so excited to finally be able to bring it to them. Singapore is next up, decided entirely by player votes!"

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