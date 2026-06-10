Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: aaron sorkin, Jeremy Allen White, Jeremy Strong, Mikey Madison, sony pictures, the social reckoning

The Social Reckoning: First Teaser For Sorkin Sequel Has Been Released

The first teaser trailer for The Social Reckoning has been released. The Aaron Sorkin film will release in theaters on October 9.

Article Summary The Social Reckoning teaser trailer is here, previewing Aaron Sorkin’s sequel to The Social Network before October 9.

Jeremy Strong takes over as Mark Zuckerberg, delivering a wild voice and the intense, all-in performance he is known for.

The Social Reckoning follows a film with eight Oscar nominations and $200 million worldwide, raising expectations fast.

While its necessity is still debatable, The Social Reckoning teaser makes this fall release look far more intriguing.

The Social Reckoning teaser trailer was released this morning. A companion film to The Social Network, it stars Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White, Wunmi Mosaku, Betty Gilpin, Billy Magnussen, Bill Burr, and Jeremy Strong, who plays Mark Zuckerberg, taking over the role from Jesse Eisenberg. His voice in this trailer is crazy. Strong can never be accused of not going all in for a role. The film is written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. He wrote the first film, which was directed by David Fincher. The Social Network was nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and grossed over $200 million. It is now considered one of the seminal films of the 21st century. So, this has a lot to live up to.

The Social Reckoning Will Be One Of The Big Fall Films

A companion piece to the hit film The Social Network, Sorkin's original screenplay is based on the events that gave rise to the Wall Street Journal's shocking exposé The Facebook Files. The film is inspired by the true story of how Frances Haugen (Madison), a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz (White), a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network's most guarded secrets. Written and Directed by Aaron Sorkin. Produced by: Todd Black, p.g.a., Peter Rice, p.g.a., Aaron Sorkin, p.g.a., Stuart Besser, p.g.a., Executive Producers: Lauren Lohman, Roger McNamee, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Broderick Johnson, Andrew A. Kosove.

I like the first film as much as anyone, and I am still not sure that this one was needed. I am leaning towards being more excited after seeing this teaser. Again, Strong is really going for it as he always does, and that is always entertaining. As always, I will reserve judgment until after I have seen it. The Social Reckoning opens in theaters on October 9.

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