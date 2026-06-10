Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Deadpool & Wolverine's Cavillrine Coming Soon to Marvel Legends

Clear off more shelf space, as some brand new selection of Marvel Legends figures are on the way, including the Cavillrine

Article Summary Hasbro’s Deadpool & Wolverine Marvel Legends line adds the Cavillrine, inspired by Henry Cavill’s surprise Wolverine cameo.

The 6-inch Wolverine figure features a photo-real Henry Cavill head sculpt, alternate head, and extra hands with claws.

Cavillrine joins Marvel Legends as a multiverse Wolverine variant, recreating a standout Deadpool & Wolverine moment.

Marvel Legends The Cavillrine is priced at $27.99, with preorders opening July 9 and a Fall 2026 release planned.

Hasbro is expanding its Marvel Studios Deadpool & Wolverine Marvel Legends lineup with another fan-favorite multiversal variant. During one of the film's most memorable sequences, Deadpool travels across the multiverse in search of Wolverine, which introduces audiences to several alternate versions of the iconic X-Man. One of the biggest surprises came with Henry Cavill's appearance as Wolverine, a cameo that quickly earned the nickname "Cavillrine" among Marvel fans. Now that memorable variant is making the jump from screen to shelf with an all-new Marvel Legends figure.

The 6" release features a detailed photo-real Henry Cavill head sculpt, Wolverine's signature hairstyle, alternate hands, and an additional head sculpt. While the figure has a more straightforward design, the likeness and presentation should make it an appealing addition for both Marvel Legends collectors and fans of the film. The Marvel Legends Cavillrine figure will retail for $27.99. Pre-orders are scheduled to open on July 9 through Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES THE CAVILLRINE

"(HASBRO | Ages 14 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 | Pre-order July 9 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2026). Making his MCU debut, an unexpected face made a surprise cameo as a Wolverine variant with little patience for Deadpool's antics. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with this Hasbro Marvel Legends The Cavillrine action figure!"

"This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the surprise cameo character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine. The Cavillrine figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 3 accessories, including an alternate head 2 alternate hands to display with or without claws. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections."

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