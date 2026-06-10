Posted in: Comics | Tagged: black cat, john wick, sentry, The Punisher

The Black Cat, The Punisher's Dog, Sentry And John Wick (Spoilers)

The Black Cat, the Punisher's dog, the Sentry and memories of John Wick in today's Black Cat #11 and Sentry #4 (Spoilers)

Article Summary Black Cat #11 pits Felicia Hardy against the Punisher after a stray dog sparks a grim, John Wick-style blood feud.

Frank Castle’s rare soft side emerges in Black Cat #11, making the dog’s fate the trigger for a deadly showdown.

Felicia Hardy may have crossed the line, as Black Cat finds herself in the Punisher’s sights after one fatal mistake.

Sentry #4 adds a sharp contrast, with Paul Jenkins closing a cosmic crisis while Black Cat delivers street-level revenge.

Today, Marvel Comics publishes Black Cat #11 by G. Willow Wilson, Andres Genolet and Gleb Melnikov. And seeing Felicia Hardy, The Black Cat and Frank Castle, The Punisher, crossing swords (and mixed metaphors). And what brings them together? Why… a dog.

And Frank Castle proves himself the softest of hearts, taking on a stray. Nothing bad will ever happen if you tag along with the Punisher, right?

I mean, there will be lots of meaty treats…

Long runs, fast cars, loud bullets…

And no one will quite look at The Punisher in the way that Nadine Dorries looked at Boris Johnson. But a faithful hound will come close…

And then a Black Cat drives across his path. Lucky for some…

Not for others. This is the Punisher's John Wick moment…

Felicia Hardy what have you done? You know what you have done…

And so does Frank Castle.

And how does Felica Hardy sleep at night? Quite well, it seems. Until she feels the pressure of a laser point on her forehead.

The Punisher Vs The Black Cat over a dead dog. It's got John Wick all over it…

I can promise you this, Paul Jenkins couldn't have written this story…

Not after today's Sentry #4 conclusion…

Black Cat #11 by G. Willow Wilson, Andres Genolet, Gleb Melnikov is published today by Marvel Comics, as is Sentry #4 by Paul Jenkins and Christian Rosado.

Sentry #4 by Paul Jenkins, Christian Rosado

THE WORLD'S MOST DANGEROUS HERO FACES HIS BREAKING POINT! NEW YORK is overrun by a terrifying crystalline entity – and only the SENTRY, returning in full force alongside the FANTASTIC FOUR, stands between the city and total annihilation. Can BOB REYNOLDS unlock the truth behind the crystals' impossible evolution before they consume everything in their path? And will the combined might of the SENTRY, REED RICHARDS, SUE STORM, JOHNNY STORM and BEN GRIMM – and even the HULK – be enough to stop a threat that adapts to every attack?

THE WORLD'S MOST DANGEROUS HERO FACES HIS BREAKING POINT! NEW YORK is overrun by a terrifying crystalline entity – and only the SENTRY, returning in full force alongside the FANTASTIC FOUR, stands between the city and total annihilation. Can BOB REYNOLDS unlock the truth behind the crystals' impossible evolution before they consume everything in their path? And will the combined might of the SENTRY, REED RICHARDS, SUE STORM, JOHNNY STORM and BEN GRIMM – and even the HULK – be enough to stop a threat that adapts to every attack? Black Cat #11 by G. Willow Wilson, Andres Genolet, Gleb Melnikov

BLACK CAT VS. THE PUNISHER! THE UNCATCHABLE THIEF VS. THE KILLER OF KILLERS!

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