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The Black Cat, The Punisher's Dog, Sentry And John Wick (Spoilers)

The Black Cat, the Punisher's dog, the Sentry and memories of John Wick in today's Black Cat #11 and Sentry #4 (Spoilers)

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Article Summary

  • Black Cat #11 pits Felicia Hardy against the Punisher after a stray dog sparks a grim, John Wick-style blood feud.
  • Frank Castle’s rare soft side emerges in Black Cat #11, making the dog’s fate the trigger for a deadly showdown.
  • Felicia Hardy may have crossed the line, as Black Cat finds herself in the Punisher’s sights after one fatal mistake.
  • Sentry #4 adds a sharp contrast, with Paul Jenkins closing a cosmic crisis while Black Cat delivers street-level revenge.

Today, Marvel Comics publishes Black Cat #11 by G. Willow Wilson, Andres Genolet and Gleb Melnikov. And seeing Felicia Hardy, The Black Cat and Frank Castle, The Punisher, crossing swords (and mixed metaphors). And what brings them together? Why… a dog.

The Black Cat, The Punisher's Dog And John Wick (Spoilers)
Black Cat #11 by G. Willow Wilson, Andres Genolet, Gleb Melnikov

And Frank Castle proves himself the softest of hearts, taking on a stray. Nothing bad will ever happen if you tag along with the Punisher, right?

The Black Cat, The Punisher's Dog And John Wick (Spoilers)
Black Cat #11 by G. Willow Wilson, Andres Genolet, Gleb Melnikov

I mean, there will be lots of meaty treats…

The Black Cat, The Punisher's Dog And John Wick (Spoilers)
Black Cat #11 by G. Willow Wilson, Andres Genolet, Gleb Melnikov

Long runs, fast cars, loud bullets…

The Black Cat, The Punisher's Dog And John Wick (Spoilers)
Black Cat #11 by G. Willow Wilson, Andres Genolet, Gleb Melnikov

And no one will quite look at The Punisher in the way that Nadine Dorries looked at Boris Johnson. But a faithful hound will come close…

The Black Cat, The Punisher's Dog And John Wick (Spoilers)
Black Cat #11 by G. Willow Wilson, Andres Genolet, Gleb Melnikov

And then a Black Cat drives across his path. Lucky for some…

The Black Cat, The Punisher's Dog And John Wick (Spoilers)
Black Cat #11 by G. Willow Wilson, Andres Genolet, Gleb Melnikov

Not for others. This is the Punisher's John Wick moment…

The Black Cat, The Punisher's Dog And John Wick (Spoilers)
Black Cat #11 by G. Willow Wilson, Andres Genolet, Gleb Melnikov

Felicia Hardy what have you done? You know what you have done…

The Black Cat, The Punisher's Dog And John Wick (Spoilers)
Black Cat #11 by G. Willow Wilson, Andres Genolet, Gleb Melnikov

And so does Frank Castle.

The Black Cat, The Punisher's Dog And John Wick (Spoilers)
Black Cat #11 by G. Willow Wilson, Andres Genolet, Gleb Melnikov

And how does Felica Hardy sleep at night? Quite well, it seems. Until she feels the pressure of a laser point on her forehead.

The Black Cat, The Punisher's Dog And John Wick (Spoilers)
Black Cat #11 by G. Willow Wilson, Andres Genolet, Gleb Melnikov

The Punisher Vs The Black Cat over a dead dog. It's got John Wick all over it…

The Black Cat, The Punisher's Dog And John Wick (Spoilers)
Black Cat #11 by G. Willow Wilson, Andres Genolet, Gleb Melnikov

I can promise you this, Paul Jenkins couldn't have written this story…

The Black Cat, The Punisher's Dog And John Wick (Spoilers)
Sentry #4 by Paul Jenkins, Christian Rosado

Not after today's Sentry #4 conclusion…

The Black Cat, The Punisher's Dog And John Wick (Spoilers)

Sentry #4 by Paul Jenkins, Christian Rosado

Black Cat #11 by G. Willow Wilson, Andres Genolet, Gleb Melnikov is published today by Marvel Comics, as is Sentry #4 by Paul Jenkins and Christian Rosado.

  • Sentry #4 by Paul Jenkins, Christian Rosado
    THE WORLD'S MOST DANGEROUS HERO FACES HIS BREAKING POINT! NEW YORK is overrun by a terrifying crystalline entity – and only the SENTRY, returning in full force alongside the FANTASTIC FOUR, stands between the city and total annihilation. Can BOB REYNOLDS unlock the truth behind the crystals' impossible evolution before they consume everything in their path? And will the combined might of the SENTRY, REED RICHARDS, SUE STORM, JOHNNY STORM and BEN GRIMM – and even the HULK – be enough to stop a threat that adapts to every attack?
  • Black Cat #11 by G. Willow Wilson, Andres Genolet, Gleb Melnikov
    BLACK CAT VS. THE PUNISHER! THE UNCATCHABLE THIEF VS. THE KILLER OF KILLERS!

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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