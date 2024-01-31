Posted in: CBS, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Among Us, cbs studios, Innersloth

Among Us Animated Series "Progressing Nicely"; Preview Image Released

Here's a look at an image and an update on how things are going with CBS Eye Animation Productions & Innersloth's Among Us animated series.

It was in June 2023 when the news first hit that CBS Eye Animation Productions and Innersloth were teaming up to bring the popular video game Among Us to animated series life. With Owen Dennis creating & executive-producing the series under a CBS Studios deal, the official overview for the adaptation is pretty on-target with the game: "Members of your crew have been replaced by an alien shapeshifter intent on causing confusion, sabotaging the ship, and killing everyone. Root out the 'Impostor' or fall victim to its murderous designs." With Titmouse (Big Mouth, Star Trek: Lower Decks) set as the animation studio, Dennis will executive-produce alongside Forest Willard, Marcus Bromander & Carl Neisser of Innersloth, as well as alongside Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio & Ben Kalina of Titmouse.

"Patient Crewmates are rewarded with a pizza party (totally safe) (not a trap)," read the Instagram post. "Work on the #AmongUsAnimated show is progressing nicely!!! 💪💪💪" Here's a look at the preview image that was released by both Innersloth and CBS Studios earlier today:

As part of last summer's celebrations for the game's fifth anniversary, Innersoth posted a Q&A session with one of the company's artists, Amy, for a slightly-longer-than-thirty-minute session that found the artists addressing questions ranging from how much time they spend on art aside from Among Us and what their favorite piece of artwork is to whether or not granola bars are tasty (we're on the fence, personally):

Prepare for departure but beware the Impostor! Grab your crew in this hit multiplayer game of teamwork and betrayal. Play online with 4 – 15 players as you attempt to hold your spaceship together and return to civilization, but keep an eye out as one or more random players among the crew are Impostors bent on sabotaging and killing everyone!

