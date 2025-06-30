Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, mortal kombat

Mortal Kombat Klassic Sub-Zero Statue Arrives from Iron Studios

A new selection of limited edition art scale statues have been revealed by Iron Studios including Mortal Kombat

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a limited edition Sub-Zero statue inspired by the classic Mortal Kombat game.

Hand-painted, 8.1” tall collectible features Sub-Zero’s iconic blue ninja outfit and snowy base.

Priced at $174.99, this officially licensed Mortal Kombat figure is now available for pre-order.

Sub-Zero statue pairs perfectly with Iron Studios’ other Mortal Kombat collectibles like Scorpion and Goro.

Born Bi-Han of the Lin Kuei clan, Sub-Zero first appeared in the hit Capcom fighting game Mortal Kombat in 1992. He is a ruthless assassin capable of freezing his opponents with his iconic ice powers. Bi-Han followed the codes of honor of his clan until events in Mortal Kombat II, where Scorpion betrayed and killed him. However, he was revived as the undead specter Noob Saibot, passing his legacy to his younger brother Kuai Liang, who adopted the Sub-Zero name out of respect.

Standing 8.1" tall, a new Klassic Mortal Kombat statue is on the way from Iron Studios, capturing the original look of Sub-Zero. This hand-painted statue faithfully features this fan-favorite fighter right off the screen with his signature blue and black ninja outfit and mask. He is also placed on a snowy display base that features the iconic Mortal Kombat logo. Priced at $174.99, Sub-Zero is ready to freeze his next opponent as pre-orders are already live with a Q1 206 release. Sub-Zero will pair with many of Iron Studios' other Mortal Kombat 1/10 statues with Scorpion, Reptile, Goro, Raiden, and much more.

About Iron Studios:

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

