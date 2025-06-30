Posted in: Books, Pop Culture, World Of Warcraft | Tagged: christie golden, Random House Worlds, World of Warcraft: Blood Ties

World of Warcraft: Blood Ties Novel Announced For November

World of Warcraft: Blood Ties is the next novel on the way for the MMORPG, serving as a prequel to the upcoming Midnight expansion

Article Summary World of Warcraft: Blood Ties novel by Christie Golden launches as a prequel to the Midnight expansion.

The story centers on Arator the Redeemer, son of Turalyon and Alleria Windrunner, exploring his legacy.

Set after recent Azeroth events, the family investigates a mysterious glow at a former Legion base.

Arator, Alleria, and Turalyon face their past as a Burning Legion lieutenant threatens Azeroth anew.

Random House Worlds has announced that a new World of Warcraft novel is on the way this Fall. We're getting World of Warcraft: Blood Ties, which serves as a prequel to the upcoming Midnight expansion for the game, giving players a bit of backstory in case they wish to know more heading into the game's next major upheaval. The book was written by Christie Golden, who has worked on a few other WoW novels in the past, as she continues to help expand the novelization of Azeroth. We have more info on it here as the book will be released on November 18, 2025.

World of Warcraft: Blood Ties

Arator the Redeemer was born to heroism. The son of High Exarch Turalyon and the legendary Alleria Windrunner, Arator has long borne the weight and expectations of their legacy . . . a legacy he inherited as a babe, the day his parents disappeared through the Dark Portal. Alleria and Turalyon's journey took them farther afield than they'd intended. While their absence spanned mere decades on Azeroth, the heroes experienced a thousand years at war against the Burning Legion—a demonic army seeking the destruction of all worlds. When at last they reunited with their son, Arator was a man grown, pledged to the very order of paladins for which they had once fought. The Legion fell quickly in a decisive final battle, yet the millennium of distance between the family was less easily conquered.

Now, on the other side of recent events in Khaz Algar, Arator embarks on a new journey, investigating rumors of a strange glow emanating from the ruins of a long-abandoned Legion base. Turalyon and Alleria volunteer to assist, eager to eliminate their ancient enemy before it can threaten their world anew. As the family delves further into the mystery, Arator works to reconcile his parents' heroic legacy with the flawed people he has come to know. He sees both of his parents in himself: his father's high standards, his mother's intellect, their unwavering commitment to the defense of Azeroth. But Arator exists at the conflux of their greatest strengths and weaknesses—weaknesses that are revealed as the demonic threat proves to be a former lieutenant of the Burning Legion, intent on using Azeroth to launch a new campaign of destruction.

