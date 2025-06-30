Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Oneway Ticket Studio, The Midnight Walkers

The Midnight Walkers Receives Brand-New Cinematic Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the hardcore zombie shooter The Midnight Walkers, as we get a cinematic look at the title

Article Summary Watch the new cinematic trailer for The Midnight Walkers, a hardcore zombie extraction shooter.

Survive zombies, rival players, and deadly gas in the Liberty Grand Center mega-complex.

Scavenge for weapons, craft gear, and trade items using an in-game dark web marketplace.

Play solo or in trios as you navigate malls, hospitals, and casinos for loot and survival.

Indie game developer and publisher Oneway Ticket Studio has released a brand new cinematic trailer for their upcoming game, The Midnight Walkers. The three minute trailer gives you a better idea about what kind of world this is, with a look at what one character has to go through in their daily life living in a world of zombies. Enjoy the trailer here as the game will be released sometime in Q4 2025.

The Midnight Walkers

The Midnight Walkers is a hardcore PvE / PvPvE first-person zombie survival extraction shooter. Survivors must explore Liberty Grand Center mega complex, scavenging for gear while fighting deadly zombies. Craft weapons, armor, and consumables, or trade items with other players through the dark web-based marketplace to secure even stronger equipment. The game can be played in solo or trios mode, while you explore various floors such as shopping malls, hospitals, and casinos—each with its own challenges. Plan your survival and escape routes carefully. Successfully escaping will allow you to store the gear and items you've secured in your personal stash or use them in your next run. However, if you fall to zombies, rival survivors, or the deadly poison gas, you'll lose everything.

Liberty Grand Center mega-complex is overrun by dangerous zombies, mutated variants, deadly bosses, and desperate survivors using any means necessary to scavenge for the same loot as you. Utilize elevators to explore shopping mall, hospital, and casino floors, and plan escape route from dangers, including the countdown-triggered poison gas system. While the gas spreads across random floors every few minutes, survivors must stay alert and move swiftly. Continuous exposure to this fatal gas dramatically reduces survival chances to 0. Put your combat survival skills to the test see how long you can last in the unforgiving and lethal Liberty Grand Center.

