Roguelite FPS Gunstoppable Has Launched a Free Steam Demo

You can play a free demo of the game Gunstoppable right now on Steam, giving you a taste of the momentum-fueled Roguelite FPS

Dual-wield unique weapons, chain actions, and master physics-based movement to defeat waves of enemies.

Set in a dystopian cyberpunk city, unleash vengeance as a gladiator with a customizable arsenal and abilities.

Experiment with weapon combos, unlock modifiers, and build your loadout for new strategies in every run.

Indie game developer and publisher CAGE Studios has released a new free demo for their upcoming game, Gunstoppable. The game is a momentum-focused dual-wielding roguelite first-person shooter, in which you'll have to balance the game's physics with your arsenal to take out as many enemies as you can. Finding new ways to chain your actions and movements, while also utilizing special abilities from time to time when necessary. We have more details about the game, along with a trailer showing off what you can expect from the demo, as it is available to play right now on Steam.

Gunstoppable

Profiteering warlords transformed soldiers into killing machines, but the collateral damage of pointless wars eradicated the wrong soldier's family. Seek vengeance against the elites living in a dystopian cyberpunk cityscape as a gun-wielding gladiator with little to lose. Show the architects of never-ending brutality the true meaning of suffering and save the scorned soldier's last remaining blood relative along the way.

More speed means greater firepower — build momentum while dodging enemy fire with a combination of dashes, grapple-hook swings, and wallruns. Unleash that pent-up rage and speed while in motion for exponential explosive potential. Mix and match the caliber of artillery for every situation. Pierce robots right through the power supply with a katana in one hand while dealing damage at distance with crossbows, handguns, and rocket launchers in the other. Pause reality in Reaper Mode to unload a world of pain in the blink of an eye.

Prefer an icy crossbow-katana combo? Perhaps a fiery shotgun and rocket launcher? Try out near-limitless combinations, and unlock modifiers after every death to enhance combat abilities. Experiment with boomerang banana bullets, add bullet-time blasts to any weapon, and slot attachments into a hex-based grid to craft a custom loadout for every run.

