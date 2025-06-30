Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged:

Wholly Guacamole Launches New Tajín-Flavored Mix

Wholly Guacamole has a new nerdy combination for guac fanatics to snag, as they have a new Tajín-flavored mix available now

Wholly Guacamole has launched a new flavor of their guac with a bit of a nerdy spin to it, as they have one now with Tajín mixed in. The flavor is called Wholly Guacamole Tangy Chile Lime, but make no mistake, they made sure to get the Tajín branding on there to let all you people obsessed with the spicing know that it's in the guac. Because that craze is real and it is powerful, which is pretty much all the reasoning they would need to do this. We have more from the reveal below as you can now find this flavor in your grocer's freezer.

Wholly Guacamole Tangy Chile Lime

This innovative collaboration delivers what consumers are increasingly asking for: more spicy and bold flavors in their food. A recent study from NCSolutions showed that 62% of Gen Z say they're more likely to purchase a food item if it's advertised as spicy. This latest partnership from Wholly Guacamole brings a conveniently packaged and customizable solution for spice fiends looking for a go-to dip this summer and beyond. The product includes two sachets of Tajín Clásico Seasoning, allowing consumers to adjust the flavor intensity to their personal preference.

"We're constantly looking for ways to satisfy our customers' cravings," said Christopher Monahan, brand manager of Wholly Guacamole. "This collaboration with Tajín unites convenience and flavor to create a bold and irresistible snack, with the high quality that keeps guacamole lovers coming back for Wholly Guacamole again and again."

"Tajín Clásico Seasoning is the widely versatile chile lime seasoning that has long been Gen Z's go-to flavor," said Juan Carlos Limón, brand marketing manager at Tajín USA. "Our collaboration with Wholly Guacamole is an approachable, convenient way to bring our consumers the flavors they love in the dips they're already snacking on. Guacamole with Tajín's signature kick is simply a no-brainer!"

