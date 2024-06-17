Posted in: Disney+, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: andor, beau willimon, Dan Gilroy, disney, star wars, Tom Bissell, tony gilroy

Andor Season 2: Writers Reportedly Confirmed for Final Season

According to the WGA website, Andor series creator and showrunner Tony Gilroy will be writing the final season alongside these three writers.

With the second season of Andor set for 2025, not much else is known other than it will be the final season of the Star Wars series – but now, we also know who will be writing it. According to the series entry on the Writers Guild of America (WGA), creator and showrunner Tony Gilroy will write episodes 1-3, Beau Willimon is on 4-6, Tony's brother Dan Gilroy tackles 7-9, and Tom Bissell will wrap the final three in 10-12.

Andor Entering Final Season Before It Leads to 'Rogue One'

In addition to writing Andor episodes 8-10 of season one, Willimon co-wrote the 2018 biopic Mary Queen of Scots for Focus Features, created Netflix's House of Cards and Hulu's The First, and co-wrote Sony/Columbia's The Ides of March (2011). Dan Gilroy, also a returning writer contributed to season one episodes 4-6, in recent years also wrote and directed Netflix's Velvet Buzzsaw (2019), Sony/Columbia's Roman J. Israel, Esq (2017), and Open Road's Nightcrawler (2014). He also co-wrote Warner Bros Kong: Skull Island (2017).

Bissell is new to the writing team, co-creating The Mosquito Coast for Apple TV+, USA Network's Masters of Doom, and contributed to the Uncharted and Gears of War video game franchises. He co-authored The Disaster Artist: My Life Inside The Room, the Greatest Bad Movie Ever Made. While season one establishes Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) from mercenary to freedom fighter, season two will further entrench him into the Rebel Alliance before his eventual suicide mission in the 2016 film Rogue One. The series also starred Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Fiona Shaw, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, Anton Lesser, Duncan Pow, and Andy Serkis. Serkis, who previously voiced Star Wars villain Snoke, played the live-action character Kino Loy, whose fate was left ominous in season one as his character couldn't swim and failed to join his fellow inmates during the prison break that set Andor free.

