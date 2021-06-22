Animal Kingdom Season 5 Highlights Craig; Top 3 Heists; S01-S04 Recap

With Deran (Jake Weary), Pope (Shawn Hatosy), Craig (Ben Robson), and J (Finn Cole) about to face a whole new world in a post-Smurf (Ellen Barkin) era when TNT's Animal Kingdom returns for a fifth season on July 11, the network continues rolling out previews and recaps to catch everyone up-to-speed. As the Codys look to reaffirm the family's seat at the head of a very deadly table, they'll face off against those looking for answers about Smurf's demise and others looking to challenge the Codys' power. But the conflicts will come from within the family, too- as Deran, Pope, Craig, and J each look to lead the family into the future. Previously, viewers were treated to key art profiles of Hatosy's Pope, Cole's J., and Weary's Deran. This time around, the focus is on Robson's Craig- driven by adrenaline and conviction, Craig is more of a powerful force than his brothers realize.

And just in case you need a "refresher course" on all of the actions from the previous four seasons, TNT has you covered with a down-n-dirty recap that gets the job done in less than four minutes:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Animal Kingdom: Seasons 1-4 [RECAP] | TNT (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nBtrGqA2vsw)

Meanwhile, the folks over at the show's social media accounts are offering up their choice cuts for "Top 3 Heists"- hit up the comments section below to let us know if you agree or share your choice for tp heist:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here's a look back at the Season 5 trailer released earlier this month, with the series set to make its return on July 11:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Animal Kingdom: Season 5 Premieres July 11, 2021 [TRAILER] | TNT (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g1EU-zNYPzU)

In "Animal Kingdom" season five, Pope (Shawn Hatosy), Craig (Ben Robson), Deran (Jake Weary) and J (Finn Cole) are still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf's death, including family members out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the Cody family's struggle to maintain their fragile alliance, and to see which of them will come out on top. Meanwhile, they search for more information on Pamela Johnson whom Smurf made the beneficiary of her estate. And back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf is forging her own path raising Pope and Julia and leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends.

Jasper Polish (Force of Nature), Darren Mann (Fortunate Son), Kevin Csolak (Boardwalk Empire), and Stevie Lynn Jones (Nancy Drew) are set to join the cast in recurring roles during what's expected to be a 2022 debut for the sixth and final season. Now here's a look at "who's who" during the show's final run, beginning with Polish's Julia- a beautiful, intelligent, and edgy. Although she's an excellent student, she's also the type of chick who sells tabs of LSD because she thinks it's cool. She's torn between loving and hating her mother, Smurf.

Csolak's Andrew is intense and struggling with an undiagnosed mental illness. He possesses a simmering rage but also instinctively searches for redemption as he struggles with his darkest impulses. He is completely devoted to Smurf, to his best friend Baz, and his twin sister Julia. Mann's Baz is a charismatic opportunist who will do whatever is necessary to ensure his own safety. He's not above pitting the other kids against each other in his effort to ingratiate himself with Smurf, who sees him more as a partner (personally and professionally) than as her adopted son. Stevie Lynn Jones' Penny is an intelligent, beautiful young woman in her early 20s. A rule breaker in her youth, she's trying to stay on the straight and narrow. She's stuck in a loveless marriage to a Marine- though she and she and J will become dangerously close.

