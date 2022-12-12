Animaniacs: Rob Paulsen Answers Obvious Question About Series Ending

A little more than a year after the second season of the hit Hulu animated series hit streaming screens, Hulu released a teaser confirming that the third & final season of Animaniacs is set to premiere on February 17th. Returning back in 2020, the Jess Harnell, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille & Rob Paulsen-voicing series would go on to reap both critical and viewer praise, walking away with four Daytime Emmy Awards last year. Of course, when news like this hits, fans like to go on social media to express their thoughts & feelings… and sometimes, they hit up the show's stars & creators to get their thoughts. But the one question that always boggles my mind is asking how someone's feeling in a moment of not-so-great news. You know, the "How do you feel…" folks. Now, I'm not sure if they do it to be snarky or if they aren't willing to trust their basic instincts when it legit comes to "reading the room." Whichever reason, we more than understand & respect the sarcasm that Paulsen goes with in response to that very type of question.

"THANK. GOD. Tress, Jess, Moe, and I are so sick of having too much fun, being paid an absurd amount of money, and having really nice people treat us like movie stars; all because Steven Spielberg plucked us from obscurity and forced us to behave like 9 year-olds…AGAIN!" Paulsen tweeted, adding just the right about of snark. Now, here's a look at the teaser released by Hulu, followed by a look at Paulsen's tweet:

