Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches: AMC Series Releases First Look Images

A little more than a month after director Axelle Carolyn (American Horror Story, The Haunting of Bly Manor, The Midnight Club, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) took to social media to announce that filming on the season's third and fourth episodes has officially wrapped, we're getting the first preview images for AMC's adaptation of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. With the series set to premiere later this year, here's a look at Alexandra Daddario's Dr. Rowan Fielding, Harry Hamlin's Cortland Mayfair, and more:

Written and executive produced by Esta Spaulding (On Becoming a God in Central Florida) & Michelle Ashford (Masters of Sex), with Spaulding serving as showrunner, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus) aka Rowan and Harry Hamlin (Mad Men, L.A. Law) aka Cortland Mayfair star, with Annabeth Gish (The Fall of the House of Usher; Midnight Mass) recurring as Diedre with Tongayi Chirisa (Palm Springs, Antebellum) on board as series regular Ciprien Grieve. Beth Grant (Rain Man, No Country for Old Men) is set to recur as Carlotta, with Erica Gimpel (God Friended Me) recurring as Ellie and Jen Richards (Her Story) playing Jojo. Jack Huston (House of Gucci, Boardwalk Empire) will be taking on the role of Lasher, a powerful, shape-shifting entity who has been bound to the Mayfair witches for hundreds of years.