Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 2 Ep. 2: "Ten of Swords" Preview

With the next chapter hitting AMC tonight, here's a preview for the second episode of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 2, "Ten of Swords."

Article Summary Rowan and Ciprien face new challenges in Mayfair Witches Season 2, Episode 2 "Ten of Swords."

Lasher's growing threat forces Rowan to act urgently to prevent more harm.

Ciprien finds unexpected support from an angry Mayfair cousin.

Check out our preview of the next chapter of the "Immortal Universe" series.

Between Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) having to deal with Lasher's (Jack Huston) deadly growth spurt (and some very angry family members) and Ciprien (Tongayi Chirisa) getting a huge assignment from the Talamasca (looks like they want their hands on Lasher, too), we told you that Showrunner/EP Esta Spalding and AMC's Daddario, Huston, Chirisa, and Harry Hamlin-starring Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches wouldn't waste any time diving right back into the drama and intrigue when it returned last weekend. That brings us to our preview for this weekend's chapter, with a look at the official overview, episode trailer, and image gallery for S02E02: "Ten of Swords" – waiting for you below!

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 2 Episode 2: "Ten of Swords" – Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) must find Lasher (Jack Huston) before more people are hurt; Sip (Tongayi Chirisa) finds an ally in an angry Mayfair cousin. Written by Sarah Cornwell, here's a look at the promo and image gallery for this week's chapter:

Lasher would never mean to hurt the Mayfairs, right? Don't miss an all new #MayfairWitches, tomorrow at 9pm exclusively on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/ur8GU35Zmf — Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches (@MayfairWitches) January 11, 2025 Show Full Tweet

In addition to Daddario, Hamlin, and Huston, the series stars Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve. For the upcoming second season, Alyssa Jirrels (Fatal Attraction, Boo Bitch, This is the Year) has joined the cast as a series regular, with Ted Levine (Big Sky, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Tiny Beautiful Things) tapped as a recurring guest star and Thora Birch (American Beauty, Hocus Pocus, The Walking Dead) as a guest star. In addition, Ian Pirie (The Last Duel, Halo), Franka Potente (Titans, Claws), and Callan McAuliffe (The Walking Dead) have also joined the cast.

Jirrels stars as Moira Mayfair, Rowan Fielding's (Daddario) cousin and a mind reader, who blames the family and Lasher for the death of her sister Tessa. Levine stars as Julien Mayfair, Cortland's (Hamlin) father, a master manipulator and diabolical presence that haunts the family. Birch stars as Gifford Mayfair, a self-deprecating tarot reader and wannabe bohemian who lately spends a lot of time at her lake house.

Based on Rice's best-selling trilogy, AMC's Mayfair Witches focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan Fielding, who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. The series is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, Showrunner Rolin Jones, and Mark Taylor, with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

