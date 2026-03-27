Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: Talamasca

Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order Cancelled After 1 Season

"Anne Rice's Immortal Universe" is down to two series, with AMC announcing that Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order has been cancelled.

Article Summary AMC cancels Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order after just one season on air.

The Talamasca series starred Nicholas Denton and expanded Anne Rice's Immortal Universe on AMC.

AMC has Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches in Anne Rice's TV universe.

Some Talamasca characters could reappear in future Anne Rice Immortal Universe projects.

"Anne Rice's Immortal Universe" is now down to two series, with AMC Networks announcing that the Nicholas Denton-starring Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order has been cancelled after one season. "While we are not proceeding with another season of 'Talamasca: The Secret Order,' we are proud of the series and grateful for the efforts of everyone involved," an AMC spokesperson said in a statement to Variety. "The Talamasca has a storied place within the Anne Rice Immortal Universe, and we expect to see at least some of these characters, and the organization itself, in future expressions of the franchise." AMC's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat (the third season of "Interview with the Vampire") is set to premiere on June 7th, with a new season of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches in production.

Guy Anatole (Nicholas Denton) is on the cusp of graduating law school when he is approached by a representative of the Talamasca, a secret society responsible for tracking and containing the witches, vampires, and other creatures scattered around the globe. When Guy learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood, he falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world.

Along with Denton, the series also stars Elizabeth McGovern, William Fichtner, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Celine Buckens. In addition, Jason Schwartzman guest stars, and Eric Bogosian (Daniel Molloy) and Justin Kirk (Talamasca agent Raglan James) reprise their roles from Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire/The Vampire Lestat as crossover characters in the new series.

McGovern portrays Helen, a seasoned veteran of the Talamasca, and the leader of its New York Motherhouse; Fichtner plays Jasper, a mysterious American who has quietly assumed control and influence over the Talamasca's London Motherhouse; Richardson-Sellers plays Olive, a beguiling and ambitious agent of the Talamasca; Buckens stars as Doris, strong-willed and with an old soul, she lives with a coven of witches on a houseboat; while Schwartzman portrays Burton, a charming, rakish vampire, leading a cloistered life in a luxurious Upper West Side penthouse.

AMC's Anne Rice's Talamasca is executive produced by director John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) and Mark Lafferty (The Right Stuff, Halt and Catch Fire), who also serve as co-showrunners, award-winning producer Mark Johnson, who oversees "Anne Rice's Immortal Universe," and Tom Williams, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!