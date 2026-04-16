Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Battlefield 6, Battlefield REDSEC

Battlefield 6 Reveals Roadmap Plans For Most Of 2026

The developers for Battlefield 6 laid out their content plans for the rest of 2026, covering multiple seasons including REDSEC

Article Summary Battlefield 6 unveils its 2026 roadmap, outlining fresh content across Seasons 3 to 5.

Classic maps like Golmud and Wake Island return, alongside new locations and modernized visuals.

REDSEC introduces Ranked Play and competitive features, enhancing the Battle Royale experience.

Key updates include naval warfare, leaderboards, proximity chat, and persistent custom servers.

Electronic Arts dropped a new video and some developer notes for both Battlefield 6 and REDSEC, as they revealed their plans for the rest of 2026. This isn't an in-depth presentation by any means; it's a lot of broad strokes. That said, they do lay out what to expect from Seasons 3-5, and some of the improvements they plan to make over the next few months. We have those developer notes below, as well as the latest guide above from the Battlefield Labs team detailing what's on the horizon.

Battlefield 6 & REDSEC Lay Down Multiple Seasons Worth Of Content

Season 3 kicks off in May with a reimagining of a classic Battlefield 4 map, now called Railway to Golmud, which will be the biggest map in Battlefield 6 yet. Set within Tajikistan after the events of the campaign, this fan favorite has been optimized to match Battlefield 6's visual fidelity and gameplay. Then, later in the season, another legendary map arrives, with an updated reimagining of Battlefield 3's Grand Bazaar, called Cairo Bazaar. Season 3 also sees the debut of REDSEC's Ranked Play experience, which will launch in Battle Royale Quads, setting the stage for a thrilling competitive experience that will evolve in future seasons based on feedback from the community.

Later this Summer, Season 4 launches, with the release of Naval Warfare in both Battlefield 6 and REDSEC. Tsuru Reef, a new naval-focused map, which will be the biggest warground yet, with gigantic air and sea spaces, new naval-based vehicles, aircraft carriers with operational flight decks, plus a dynamic wave system that will heighten the intensity of ocean combat. This season, Battlefield will also return to Wake Island, one of the most celebrated maps in the series' history.

Moving Through Season 5

Season 5 closes out the year, taking players to a location new to the Battlefield franchise, rewarding players with the special holiday jackpot of three maps dropping within a single season. Throughout the year, the team at Battlefield Studios will continue to work on a host of quality-of-life updates and combat improvements, working closely with the community to continually enhance the experience. Upcoming priority features coming this year include leaderboards, a spectator mode, the release of proximity chat, and an eagerly anticipated Server Browser with Persistent Servers to give players even more options to host and play preferred experiences.

The Open and Elite competitive series, the pinnacle of competition in Battlefield, will arrive this year following our work with players in evolving the Ranked Play experience. This series will showcase the absolute best competitive play that Battlefield has to offer on the global stage.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!