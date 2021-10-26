Aquaman: King of Atlantis "Schools" Some Big Bads in Chapter 3 Preview

This Thursday brings the third and final installment of HBO Max's hit animated mini-series event Aquaman: King of Atlantis. Boasting a voice cast that includes Cooper Andrews (The Walking Dead) as Aquaman, Gillian Jacobs (Community) as Mera, Thomas Lennon (Reno 911) as Vulko, and Dana Snyder (Jellystone!) as Ocean Master, "Chapter Three: Tidal Shift" finds Ocean Master and Pytor Morticov joining forces to try to overthrow Aquaman, forcing the hero to dig deep to prove he's the right man for the throne and find a way to save the city of Atlantis. But as you're about to see in the following preview, the King of Atlantis is ready to "school" some bad guys.

Returning this Thursday with "Chapter Three: Tidal Shift," here's a look at a preview of HBO Max's Aquaman: King of Atlantis:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Exclusive Clip | Aquaman: King Of Atlantis Chapter 3 | HBO Max Family (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YEhJ_KwAIjk)

Aquaman: King of Atlantis "Chapter Three: Tidal Shift" Synopsis: After joining forces, Ocean Master and Pytor Morticov's plans to overthrow Aquaman imperil the city – and possibly the whole planet! Then, when the dreaded villain Scavenger enters the fold, will Aquaman be able to hold everything together and finally prove to himself and his subjects that he's the right man for the throne?

Now here's a look back at the official trailer and overview, with the first two episodes of the action-packed mini-series Aquaman: King of Atlantis (currently streaming on HBO Max):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Aquaman: King of Atlantis | Official Trailer | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tdjG44HX7Fc&t=1s)

It's Aquaman's first day on the job as King of Atlantis and he's got a LOT of catching up to do. Luckily, he has his two trusted royal advisors to back him up – Vulko, the scholar, and Mera, the water controlling warrior-princess. As he faces unscrupulous surface dwellers, elder evils from beyond time, and his own half-brother's attempts to overthrow him, Aquaman must rise to the challenge and prove to his subjects—and himself—that he's the right man for the throne!

Victor Courtright (ThunderCats Roar!) and Marly Halpern-Graser (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) serve as showrunners and co-executive producers on the HBO Max project. The series is executive produced by James Wan (Aquaman, Malignant), Atomic Monster's Michael Clear (Annabelle Comes Home), and Rob Hackett (Swamp Thing), as well as Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!).