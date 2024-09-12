Posted in: Netflix, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Arcane, League of Legends

Arcane Season 2 Soundtrack: Twenty One Pilots, Stray Kids & More

Riot Games and Virgin Music Group released the lineup for the Arcane Season 2 soundtrack - including Twenty One Pilots, Stray Kids & more.

We knew the soundtrack to the second and final season of Christian Linke & Alex Yee and Riot Games' Ella Purnell and Hailee Steinfeld-starring Arcane was going to be something special when we heard "Paint The Town Blue" by Ashnikko – included in the trailer and released as a single last week. Now, Riot Games and Virgin Music Group have rolled out the artists on the Arcane League of Legends: Season 2 (Soundtrack From the Animated Series) – and it's impressive. We're talking Twenty One Pilots, Stray Kids, Young Miko, Stromae, Marcus King, d4vd, and many more – each offering an original track specifically focused on key moments from the Emmy Award-winning series. With the pre-save option already up and running, here's a look at the tracklist and artists:

"I Can't Hear It Now" – Freya Ridings "Sucker" – Marcus King "Renegade (We Never Run)" – Stefflon Don, Raja Kumari ft. Jarina De Marco "Hellfire" – Fever 333 "To Ashes And Blood" – Woodkid "Paint The Town Blue" – Ashnikko "Remember Me (Intro)" – d4vd "Remember Me" – d4vd "Cocktail Molotov" – ZAND "What Have They Done To Us" – Mako, Grey "Rebel Heart" – Djerv "The Beast – Misha Mansoor "Spin The Wheel" – Mick Wingert "Ma Meilleure Ennemie" – Stromae, Pomme "Fantastic" – King Princess "The Line" – Twenty One Pilots "Blood Sweat & Tears" – Sheryl Lee Ralph "Come Play" – Stray Kids, Young Miko, Tom Morello "Wasteland" – Royal & the Serpent "Enemy with JID (Opening Title version) from the series Arcane League of Legends)" – Imagine Dragons feat. JID

Netflix's Arcane: The Road to Season 2

Netflix's Arcane dives into the delicate balance between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underbelly of Zaun. Tensions between these city-states boil over with the creation of hextech — a way for any person to control magical energy – in Piltover, and in Zaun, a new drug called shimmer transforms humans into monsters. The rivalry between the cities splits families and friends as Arcane brings life to the relationships that shape some of League of Legends' famous champions, including Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn, Jayce, and Viktor. Based on the world behind the game League of Legends, the animated event series features a complex world filled with moral decisions, breathtaking animation, and suspenseful storytelling. Animated by Fortiche Productions, Arcane also stars Katie Leung as Caitlyn Kiramman, Elsa Davoine as Caitlyn, Reed Shannon as Ekko, Kevin Alejandro as Jayce, Brett Tucker as Singed, Mick Wingert as Heimerdinger, and Harry Lloyd as Viktor.

Without spoiling what you're about to see in this previously-released official clip from last month, but let's just say that we would definitely watch a spinoff with Ekko (Reed Shannon) and Heimerdinger (Mick Wingert) in some kind of "buddy cops" deal. We think you'll agree after you watch. Following that, we get to see the expression "Enemy of My Enemy" play out in a very interesting way…

And in this recent preview, we get a brutal and deadly reminder of the old adage, "Enemy of My Enemy…"

Here's a look back at the Geeked Week 2024 trailer, with the sneak preview of Netflix's Arcane Season 2 kicking in around the one-minute mark. Don't forget to check out the Geeked Week Live Fan Event on Thursday, September 19th, for more intel

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!