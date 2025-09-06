Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Arcane

Arcane Wins 2025 Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program

Christian Linke and Alex Yee's Ella Purnell and Hailee Steinfeld-starring Arcane has won the 2025 Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program.

We may not know what the "big picture" future has in store for Christian Linke and Alex Yee's Ella Purnell and Hailee Steinfeld-starring Arcane, but we do know that its immediate future included an Emmy Award tonight during this weekend's Creative Arts Emmy Awards. This is the popular animated series' second win for Outstanding Animated Program, taking the hardware in a category that also included FOX's Bob's Burgers ("They Slug Horses, Don't They?"), Adult Swim's Common Side Effects ("Cliff's Edge"), Netflix's Love, Death & Robots ("Spider Rose"), and FOX's The Simpsons ("Bart's Birthday").

Netflix's Arcane dives into the delicate balance between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underbelly of Zaun. Tensions between these city-states boil over with the creation of hextech — a way for any person to control magical energy – in Piltover, and in Zaun, a new drug called shimmer transforms humans into monsters. The rivalry between the cities splits families and friends as Arcane brings life to the relationships that shape some of League of Legends' famous champions, including Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn, Jayce, and Viktor. Based on the world behind the game League of Legends, the animated event series features a complex world filled with moral decisions, breathtaking animation, and suspenseful storytelling.

The animated series, based on the League of Legends game and one of Netflix's most successful animated series ever, was created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee. Executive producers include Linke, Marc Merrill, and Brandon Beck – with Fortiche Production serving as the animation studio. The voice cast includes Hailee Steinfeld (Vi), Ella Purnell (Jinx), Katie Leung (Caitlyn), Kevin Alejandro (Jayce), Harry Lloyd (Viktor), Toks Olagundoye (Mel), Reed Shannon (Ekko), Amirah Vann (Sevika), Mick Wingert (Heimerdinger), Ellen Thomas (Ambessa), and Brett Tucker (Singed). Fortiche Production directed and produced the animation under the direction of the founders Pascal Charrue and Arnaud Delord.

