Archer Confirms Our Suspicions In New "The Finale Event" Teaser

Set to hit FXX screens this Sunday, December 17th, here's a look at the newest teaser for Archer: Into the Cold: The Finale Event.

Heading into this weekend's Archer: Into the Cold: The Finale Event, the final run of FXX's long-running animated series finds Sterling (H. Jon Benjamin), Lana (Aisha Tyler), and the rest of the gang from The Agency trying to make a go of things now that they're no longer sanctioned by The United Nations. Translation? Unless they affiliate with someone fast, they'll be committing treason if they continue to operate. But based on what we've seen so far, it doesn't look like that even something that could be "punishable by death" is enough to stop them. Because, as the newest teaser shows us, the crew doesn't plan on going down quietly… and make sure to check Sterling's confession during the opening, confirming what we've been assuming for some time.

Here's a look at the latest finale event teaser for Archer: Into the Cold: The Finale Event hitting FXX screens on Sunday, December 17th (and the following day on Hulu) – followed by a look back at the overview as well as two previously-released teasers:

FX's Archer is an animated, half-hour comedy that follows Sterling Archer as he navigates the changing landscape of the spy world. In season 14, Archer and The Agency are finding their own way with Lana at the helm. Her goal is to make money while also making the world a better place, but she quickly finds out running a spy agency isn't so cut and dry.

And to help set the mood (since there's still a bit of a wait between now and December 17th), we have two previously released featurettes to pass along. In the first, we have a montage of 3-second clips from every episode leading into the final run. Following that, each of the folks that you've come to know & love gets summed up in one character-defining scene:

FXX's Archer features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the world's greatest spy, Sterling Archer; Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital troubles, Lana Kane; Judy Greer as the crazy office assistant in search of a special skill, Cheryl/Carol Tunt; Chris Parnell as the reliable company-man, Cyril Figgis; Amber Nash as the enthusiastic offender, Pam Poovey; Adam Reed as the opportunist, Ray Gillette, and Lucky Yates as the experimenter-in-chief, Algernop Krieger. The animated series was created by Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson, and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions (with FX Productions producing).

