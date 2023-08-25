Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, TV | Tagged: archer, fx networks, preview, Season 14, trailer

Archer Final Season Teaser Intros Zara Khan, Sterling's New Partner

With the final season kicking off on August 30th, a new teaser for FXX's Archer spotlights Natalie Dew's Zara Khan, Sterling's new partner.

With one final season to go, Sterling (H. Jon Benjamin) and the gang strike out on their own – with Lana (Aisha Tyler) at the helm of The Agency. Her goal? Make the world a better place, make money while doing it, and still be able to look yourself in the mirror the next day. To say that they've had issues with some, if not all, of those over the past 13 years is an understatement. Because as much as Lana might have a new title, she didn't get a new team – except for Sterling's new partner, of course. And that brings us to the following teaser, where we get a much better look at Natalie Dew's Zara Khan – whose impulse control problems appear to fit perfectly with the gang.

With the final run kicking off on August 30th, here's a look at the latest preview of the final run – followed by a look back at the official Season 14 trailer for FXX's Archer as well as at some additional intel on what's to come:

During an interview with ScreenRant from earlier this year, series star Chris Parnell (Cyril Figgis) discussed how the series shifted its focus & approach during Season 13 in light of the passing of the great Jessica Walters (Malory Archer). "I think you got a pretty good sense of the big shift that happened with season 13 without Mallory around, sadly, without Jessica," Parnell shared. And then he followed that up with an unexpected revelation about the animated series' future. "But yeah, I think it's gonna be more of us doing spy stuff, but we've just started recording season 14, so it remains to be seen what else is gonna happen," Parnell added.

FX's Archer features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the world's greatest spy, Sterling Archer; Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital troubles, Lana Kane; Judy Greer as the crazy office assistant in search of a special skill, Cheryl/Carol Tunt; Chris Parnell as the reliable company-man, Cyril Figgis; Amber Nash as the enthusiastic offender, Pam Poovey; Adam Reed as the opportunist, Ray Gillette, and Lucky Yates as the experimenter-in-chief, Algernop Krieger. The 13th season also featured the voices of guest stars Kenan Thompson, Alison Pill, Christian Slater, Kayvan Novak, Stephen Tobolowsky, and more. The animated series was created by Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson, and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions (with FX Productions producing).

