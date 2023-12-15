Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: archer, FXX, hulu, preview, teaser

Archer "Finale Event" Teaser: Is It Too Late for Them to Change Sides?

With this weekend bringing the long-running series to an end, here's the newest teaser for FXX's Archer: Into the Cold: The Finale Event.

It all comes down to this, people! In FXX's Archer: Into the Cold: The Finale Event, Sterling (H. Jon Benjamin), Lana (Aisha Tyler), and the rest of the gang from The Agency are trying to make a go of things now that they're no longer sanctioned by The United Nations. Translation? If they continue operating, they'll be committing treason – and we all know that won't end well. But based on what we've seen so far, it doesn't look like even "punishable by death" is enough to stop them. Because, as the newest teaser shows us, the crew doesn't plan on going down quietly… they just need to find a country to call home. But as the latest teaser painfully demonstrates, it turns out that's the least of their worries…

Here's the latest finale event teaser for Archer: Into the Cold: The Finale Event hitting FXX screens this Sunday, December 17th (and the following day on Hulu) – followed by a look back at the overview as well as three previously-released teasers:

FX's Archer is an animated, half-hour comedy that follows Sterling Archer as he navigates the changing landscape of the spy world. In season 14, Archer and The Agency are finding their own way with Lana at the helm. Her goal is to make money while also making the world a better place, but she quickly finds out running a spy agency isn't so cut and dry.

And to help set the mood, we have two previously released featurettes to pass along. In the first, we have a montage of 3-second clips from every episode leading into the final run. Following that, each of the folks that you've come to know & love gets summed up in one character-defining scene:

FXX's Archer features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the world's greatest spy, Sterling Archer; Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital troubles, Lana Kane; Judy Greer as the crazy office assistant in search of a special skill, Cheryl/Carol Tunt; Chris Parnell as the reliable company-man, Cyril Figgis; Amber Nash as the enthusiastic offender, Pam Poovey; Adam Reed as the opportunist, Ray Gillette, and Lucky Yates as the experimenter-in-chief, Algernop Krieger. The animated series was created by Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson, and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions (with FX Productions producing).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!